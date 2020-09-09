Mayim Bialik to Keynote Final Episode of Variety Streaming Room’s ‘Sustainability in Hollywood’ Presented by Toyota Mirai Sept. 23

Mayim Bialik will keynote the final installment of Variety’s three-part “Sustainability in Hollywood” series presented by Toyota Mirai September 23 at 9:30am PT. Following the keynote, three creators from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” will participate in a “Future of Virtual Production for Sustainability” panel moderated by Variety’s Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay. Panelists include: Rob Bredow, SVP, Executive Creative Director and Head Industrial Light and Magic, “The Mandalorian”; Janet Lewin, Vice President of Production, Visual Effects, Lucasfilm and Co-Producer, “The Mandalorian”; and Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor, “The Mandalorian.”

Bialik will discuss her commitment to a vegan lifestyle and its positive impact on the environment.

The Mandalorian panel will explore how virtual production can create opportunities for the film and TV community to minimize its production footprint.

Attendees who tune in will have the opportunity to complete a short survey to receive a customized insulated tumbler and a reusable canvas tote bag, courtesy of Toyota Mirai. (Quantities limited.)

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations spanning relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders topics, private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, and exclusive Q&As with creators and talent.

Registration is free but required for access. Sign up here: variety.com/sustainabilityseries