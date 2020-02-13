×

LGBTQ Rights Crusader Mary Griffith Dies at 85

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mary Griffith dead
CREDIT: Courtesy of Griffith family

Mary Griffith, a longtime crusader for LGBTQ rights, died after a lengthy illness last Friday, at her home in Walnut Creek, Calif. She was 85.

Griffith was portrayed by Sigourney Weaver in the 2009 Lifetime movie “Prayers for Bobby.” She took up the LGBTQ cause after her son Bobby died by suicide in 1983 due to his churchgoing mother’s homophobia. Her journey was chronicled in Leroy Aarons’ 1989 book “Prayers for Bobby: A Mother’s Coming to Terms with the Suicide of Her Gay Son.”

“Prayers for Bobby” received a GLAAD Media Award and was nominated for an Emmy. Weaver received Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her portrayal.

“The PFLAG family is deeply saddened by the loss of Mary Griffith, who led by heroic example on changing hearts and minds by sharing her personal story,” said PFLAG National executive director Brian K. Bond. “After the devastating loss of her son to suicide, Mary found PFLAG and learned that one can love both their child and their faith and not have to choose between them. Mary used this personal journey to help countless other parents, so that they would not have to face the same loss that she did.”

“Mary’s life story has been embraced by millions of people globally,” said “Prayers for Bobby” executive producer Daniel Sladek. “On behalf of myself and my producing partners Chris Taaffe and David Permut, we are heartbroken to learn of our dear friend Mary’s passing. While soft-spoken and endlessly kind, Mary’s dedication was absolute. The thousands of emails and letters we received on Mary’s behalf are validation of the impact she has made on people’s lives. She was a fierce advocate on behalf of LGBTQ equality and she will be deeply missed.”

She is survived by her husband, Robert; children Joy Griffith, Ed (Suzy) Griffith and Nancy Griffith; grandchildren Caiden, Ernesto Jesse, Jordyn, Ben and Clancy; and brother Charles Griffith. In celebration of Griffith’s life, contributions can be made to PFLAG National at pflag.org/marygriffith.

More Biz

  • Mary Griffith dead

    LGBTQ Rights Crusader Mary Griffith Dies at 85

    Mary Griffith, a longtime crusader for LGBTQ rights, died after a lengthy illness last Friday, at her home in Walnut Creek, Calif. She was 85. Griffith was portrayed by Sigourney Weaver in the 2009 Lifetime movie “Prayers for Bobby.” She took up the LGBTQ cause after her son Bobby died by suicide in 1983 due [...]

  • Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel,

    The 1975’s Matty Healy Steps Up, Promises to Play Only Gender-Balanced Festivals

    Two years on from “step up,” things in the music world seemingly have stepped back in time, from the Recording Academy’s epic diversity failures to the return to male-dominated headliners at many major festivals, including a testosterone-heavy Coachella — as called out by Variety and many others — and Britain’s Reading and Leeds Festivals, the [...]

  • Academy of Motion Pictures Arts &

    Academy Museum Goes $100 Million Over Budget

    The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — which is set to open in December after a three-year delay — is nearly $100 million over budget, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences acknowledged on Wednesday. The museum is now projected to cost $482 million. That’s a 24% increase over $388 million, the budget figure [...]

  • Capitol Records Names Amanda Samii Senior

    Capitol Records Names Amanda Samii Senior VP of A&R

    Amanda Samii has been named senior vice president of A&R for Capitol Records, the flagship label of Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by label president Jeff Vaughn, to whom Samii will report. She will assume her post on March 2 and will be based at the company’s Hollywood headquarters. Samii comes to Capitol after [...]

  • WGA Talent Agencies Packaging Fees Fight

    Writers Stealthily Return to Big Agencies Even as Other Firms Sign WGA Code

    The Writers Guild of America has made progress in recent weeks in enlisting small- and medium-sized Hollywood talent agencies to agree to its new rules of engagement for representing guild members. The town’s five largest agencies have also made their own progress in recent weeks by resuming working relationships with dozens — if not hundreds, [...]

  • Spotify Launches ‘Songwriter Pages,’ an Expansion

    Spotify Launches ‘Songwriter Pages,’ an Expansion of Its Liner Notes

    Spotify today launched its Songwriter Pages, which it describes as “a new way for fans, collaborators and industry partners to dive deeper into the creators behind their favorite songs.” Among other features, the program allows fans to click on songwriters’ names in the credits and see the songs on the platform that they’ve written and their [...]

  • The Chairman of China Media Capital

    China Media Capital Raises $950 Million for Third Dollar Fund

    Li Ruigang’s China Media Capital has raised $950 million for CMC Capital Partners III, its third U.S. dollar-denominated investment fund. Documents filed this week with the Securities and Exchange Commission show that the Cayman Island-registered fund raised $153.5 million from U.S.-based investors, in an issue managed by Credit Suisse. The same documents explained that they [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad