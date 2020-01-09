×

Mark Cuban Talks Investing in AI and Regulating Big Tech at Variety’s CES Summit

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Cuban Andrew Wallenstein Variety CES Entertainment Summit 2020
CREDIT: Variety/Isaac Brekken

LAS VEGAS — Maverick investor Mark Cuban sees the development of AI technology as a national priority that is on a par with the urgency to invest in the space program in the 1950s and ’60s.

Speaking at Variety’s annual Entertainment Summit at CES, Cuban offered his views on the imperative of AI for the U.S. economy, the merits of TikTok and the prospects that Big Tech will face a new regulatory environment in the not-to-distant future as calls increase in politics and culture to rein in the actions and market power of industry behemoths.

Cuban was most enthusiastic about the potential for AI to transform myriad aspects of the way people live, work and play. In the wide-ranging Q&A with Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein, Cuban stated flatly that most American businesses have no choice but to integrate AI technology into their strategic plans. He said he’s been taking classes to better understand the growing world of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“If you don’t know AI, you’re the equivalent of somebody in 1999 saying ‘I’m sure this Internet thing will be OK but I don’t give a shit,’ ” Cuban said during the session at the Aira Las Vegas Resort, held as part of the CES conference that runs through Thursday. “If you want to be relevant in business, you have to or you will be a dinosaur very quickly. .. There’s going to be AI haves and have-nots. If you’re a have not, you might as well rip out all the computers in your office and throw away your phones. That’s how impactful it’s going to be.”

Cuban noted that he has learned how to program his digital assistant Alexa to tease his children. “I’ll ask ‘Who is Jacob Cuban?’ And she’ll say ‘Jacob Cuban is also known as the fart master.’ “

The TikTok platform that has come on strong in the U.S. in the last year has also been a source of family bonding for the Cubans. As a father of three, he appreciates the mostly family-friendly focus of the platform known for its 15-second videos. He was shocked to see that a video of him dancing with his children got 1.6 million views in 20 hours.

“Families doing stupid dances that we like to do — it brings us together and it’s a completely different platform” than other big social media sites.

Pressed by Wallenstein about the prospect for heavier regulation coming to the tech world, Cuban said that some tighter governmental controls are probably inevitable. “Facebook has stepped in it so many times that somebody’s going to do something,” he said. “It’s inevitable that Facebook needs to be regulated and we’ll see what happens to Twitter.”

The devil of regulation, of course, is in the details. Cuban said he hopes there will be an intelligent and reasoned approach to regulation, “or the law of unintended consequences could bite us.”

But on the question of whether Facebook, Google and others are so dominant in their markets that they need to be broken up — as has become a rallying cry on the campaign trail — Cuban said the answer is an unequivocal no.

“That would be stupid,” he said. One important reason why he believes that is because the behemoths are “doing the research that’s keeping our country competitive with other countries in terms of AI.”

If Facebook, Google and Amazon were broken up, they would not have the same resources to invest in cutting-edge research.

“This is the new space mission,” Cuban said of AI. “We really, really, really, really, really need to invest in it. If we don’t, it could be cataclysmic.”

(Pictured: Andrew Wallenstein and Mark Cuban)

More Biz

  • Mark Cuban Andrew Wallenstein Variety CES

    Mark Cuban Talks Investing in AI and Regulating Big Tech at Variety's CES Summit

    LAS VEGAS — Maverick investor Mark Cuban sees the development of AI technology as a national priority that is on a par with the urgency to invest in the space program in the 1950s and ’60s. Speaking at Variety’s annual Entertainment Summit at CES, Cuban offered his views on the imperative of AI for the [...]

  • Merlin Names Jeremy Sirota Chief Executive

    Merlin Names Jeremy Sirota Chief Executive Officer

    Merlin, the global digital-rights agency for the independent label sector, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Sirota as the organization’s new CEO. Sirota, who joins Merlin from Facebook’s music team, will be based in both New York and London. He succeeds Charles Caldas, who served as Merlin’s CEO since the agency’s founding in 2007. According [...]

  • Veteran Agent Todd Walker Launches New

    Veteran Agent Todd Walker Launches New Booking Agency Outer/Most

    Touring industry veteran agent Todd Walker today announced the launch of Outer/Most, a new independent booking agency. Beyond his new role as founder and CEO, he will serve as an agent to a roster of artists, including Anoushka Shankar, Ólafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm and Christian McBride. Joining Boston-based Walker at Outer/Most are Kelly Deasy as [...]

  • Quibi logo launch

    Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman Raise the Curtain on Quibi at CES

    LAS VEGAS — Here comes Quibi. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman revved up the public launch campaign Wednesday morning at the CES conference for the streaming service billed as the first platform for original short-form content designed to be viewed on smartphones and other mobile devices. The pair talked up plans to launch with some [...]

  • Impact Partners Names Jenny Raskin Executive

    Impact Partners Names Jenny Raskin Executive Director (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jenny Raskin has been named executive director of Impact Partners, a documentary film funding company. Raskin replaces Impact co-founder Dan Cogan, who will continue his involvement with the company in an advisory role. Raskin will work closely with Impact’s co-founder and veteran producer Geralyn Dreyfous, who serves in an advisory role to the company. One [...]

  • Sony/ATV Names Cathy Merenda Senior VP of

    Sony/ATV Names Cathy Merenda Senior VP of Broadcast and Media Rights

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced the appointment of Cathy Merenda as Senior Vice President, Broadcast and Media Rights. According to the announcement, in this newly-created role, she will lead the acquisition and retention of valued administration partnerships with film, television, broadcast and digital media companies in the U.S.  She will report to Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO [...]

  • Golden Globe Awards

    Top Hollywood Execs Look Ahead to a Year of Disruption

    With all the glam and glitz of the just-wrapped Golden Globes ceremony giving way to the coming madness of January — TCA! CES! Sundance! NATPE! — Hollywood is bracing for a momentous year ahead. The largest media conglomerates are in the throes of a transition that has been simplistically described as the onset of “streaming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad