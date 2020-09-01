Maria Herrera and Rachael Reiss Go to Narrative

Narrative has hired publicists Maria Herrera and Rachael Reiss, who were recently vice presidents at Rogers & Cowan PMK.

Together, Herrera and Reiss’ client list include Olivia Wilde, James Gunn, Chris Miller and Phil Lord. They also represent Hiro Murai (“Atlanta”), producer Brad Fuller (“A Quiet Place”), producer Andrew Form (“A Quiet Place”), Nahnatchka Khan (“Fresh off the Boat,” “Always Be My Baby”), John Francis Daley and Johnathan Goldstein (“Game Night,” “Spiderman: Homecoming”), Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Katie Silberman (“Booksmart”), Matt Kaplan’s ACE Entertainment (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and Gary Janetti (“Vicious”).

Herrera most recently served as VP of Entertainment Strategies at Rogers & Cowan PMK. She works with talent, filmmakers and showrunners, and has run awards campaigns for some of the industry’s top directors and writers. Reiss most recently served as VP of Entertainment Strategies, and has been representing creatives in film and television for 15 years.

Narrative was founded in 2017 by Heidi Lopata, Liz Mahoney, Megan Moss Pachon and Bryna Rifkin. The company represents many of the industry’s top actors and filmmakers, including Amy Adams, Joel and Ethan Coen, Willem Dafoe, Adam Driver, Oge Egbuonu, Chris Evans, Greta Gerwig, Bryce Dallas Howard, Simon Kinberg, Jennifer Lawrence, Ewan McGregor, Stella Meghie, Ruth Negga, Deepika Padukone, Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, Maya Rudolph, Sofia Vergara, Lulu Wang, Kate Winslet, Constance Wu, Steven Yeun and more.

Partners Lopata, Mahoney, Moss Pachon and Rifkin issued a joint statement about Reiss and Herrera: “We have long admired Maria and Rachael’s advocacy for their clients, strategic approach and their authenticity to the job and we are excited to welcome them to Narrative.”