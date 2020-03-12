March Madness Has Been Canceled

The NCAA has called off the annual college basketball tournament, which was set to begin later this month.

The organization issued a statement on Thursday:

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

Earlier in the week, the NCAA had announced the games would be played without fans in the audience. But then Duke and Kansas University shut down all athetic activities, and the PAC-12, which includes USC and UCLA, canceled its men’s basketball tournament.

More to come…