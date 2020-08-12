Variety Names Marc Malkin Senior Culture and Events Editor

Marc Malkin has been named Variety’s senior culture and events editor.

Malkin’s new duties include helping to steer the editorial content of the weekly magazine, with an emphasis on expanding lifestyle and culture coverage as well as a focus on how the entertainment community is responding to the COVID-19 crisis. He reports to Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s New York bureau chief.

Malkin will continue in his role as events editor and as Variety’s lead red carpet correspondent. He’s well known for his signature bow ties and easy rapport with industry players. He will continue to conduct in-depth interviews with top-tier talent and executives for all Variety platforms.

“Marc has redefined red carpet coverage, bringing unparalleled energy to any event, be it the Oscars or the Toronto Film Festival,” said Setoodeh. “He is fearless when it comes to talking to A-list stars and in breaking industry stories that define the Variety brand.”

Malkin joined Variety in 2018 as events and lifestyle editor. An award-wining journalist with more than two decades of experience across broadcast, print and digital media, Malkin served as an on-air correspondent at E! News for more than a decade. He was a supervising producer at “The Insider” in Los Angeles after spending the first half of his career on the East Coast as a writer and editor for Premiere magazine, New York Daily News, Us Weekly and New York magazine. Last year, Malkin also served as Variety’s film awards editor.

“I have loved every minute of my time at Variety ever since walking through its doors just over two years ago,” Malkin said. “As the media landscape continually changes, especially in these unprecedented times, I looked forward to discovering, developing and tackling new ways to cover Hollywood across all of Variety’s platforms.”

Malkin is also host of the weekly Variety and iHeartMedia podcast “The Big Ticket.” Over the past 15 months, Malkin’s headline-making guest list has included Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson, Miley Cyrus, Sterling K. Brown, Hugh Jackman, Kenya Barris and Sandra Oh.

(Pictured: Marc Malkin and Leonardo DiCaprio)