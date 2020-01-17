×

FountainVest Buys Stake in China’s Maoyan Entertainment

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maoyan Entertainment
CREDIT: Courtesy of Maoyan

Asian private equity firm, FountainVest Partners has acquired a significant minority stake in Chinese film ticketing and distribution firm Maoyan Entertainment in a deal worth about $134 million dollars. Maoyan listed its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in an IPO last year.

FountainVest owns 92.6% of shares in Interstellar Investment, which in turn now holds 5.86% of Maoyan shares. Maoyan CEO Zheng Zhihao co-invested in the transaction with personal funds, as he took on the other 7.4% of Interstellar’s shares in late December.

FountainVest director Tang Lichun, 34, has been appointed as a non-executive director of the board for a three year term, effective as of Wednesday. Tang joined FountainVest in 2012, and before that worked as a manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers. The equity firm also has previous and current investments in media, sports and entertainment that include Endeavor China and IMAX China.

Zheng said his investment “represents the management team’s confidence in the growth potential of the industry and the expansion capabilities of the company.” He praised FountainVest’s investment track record in the entertainment industry, and said he was excited to work with the firm to “drive [Maoyan’s] sustainable development.”

FountainVest co-president George Chuang said the firm was “delighted” to become a shareholder, since Maoyan “has grown into a leading integrated entertainment service platform with multiple drivers for growth.” He hopes to “help the company further expand its business, achieve long-term development, and ultimately provide better entertainment experiences to Chinese consumers.”

Maoyan, which has significant backing from both Enlight and Tencent, runs one of China’s major online movie ticketing apps. It has recently expanded into other sectors such as live performance ticketing, film distribution and consulting services based on its big data resources. In 2019, it provided marketing services and data insights for 43 films.

More Biz

  • Maoyan Entertainment

    FountainVest Buys Stake in China's Maoyan Entertainment

    Asian private equity firm, FountainVest Partners has acquired a significant minority stake in Chinese film ticketing and distribution firm Maoyan Entertainment in a deal worth about $134 million dollars. Maoyan listed its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in an IPO last year. FountainVest owns 92.6% of shares in Interstellar Investment, which in turn [...]

  • Weinstein Trial

    D.A. Accuses Weinstein Defense of Excluding White Female Jurors

    A prosecutor accused Harvey Weinstein’s defense team on Thursday of systematically excluding young white women from the jury. Seven jurors have been selected so far, but none of them are white women. On Thursday afternoon, the defense eliminated at least seven white women from two panels of prospective jurors. Joan Illuzzi, the lead prosecutor, made [...]

  • Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard

    Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard to Senior VP, Powers up Leadership Team

    Artist Partner Group (APG) has strengthened its senior leadership team with several staff promotions, including: Miles Beard to SVP of A&R; Eli Piccarreta to VP of A&R; Jessica Kelm to VP of Digital Marketing; while Nikisha Bailey has been hired as VP of A&R Admin & Operations. Beard, Piccarreta, and Bailey will report to CEO Mike Caren, [...]

  • Christopher Tolkien obit

    Christopher Tolkien, Son and Editor of J.R.R. Tolkien, Dies at 95

    Christopher Tolkien, son of legendary “The Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkien, has died, the Tolkien Society reports. He was 95. “Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95,” the org tweeted. “The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family.” Christopher Tolkien has died [...]

  • Law & Order"Gaijin"(L-R) Jerry Orbach, Will

    'Law & Order' Finally Set for Streaming Debut on NBCUniversal's Peacock

    Ch-ching! The original “Law & Order” is finally make its streaming debut later this year on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. The deal between producer Dick Wolf and NBCU calls for six Wolf Entertainment series to be made available on Peacock. The pact covers more than 1,000 episodes of “Law & Order” plus spinoffs “Law & Order: SVU” [...]

  • Santana Talks His ‘Smooth’ Move Into

    Santana on His ‘Smooth’ Move Into the Cannabis Market

    The celebrity cannabis business club has a new member: Carlos Santana. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is partnering with Left Coast Ventures, the same California company that provides flower for Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart’s Mind Your Head brand and Marley Natural. Asked how the Left Coast partnership came together, Santana, 72, told [...]

  • Weinstein Trial

    Harvey Weinstein's Lawyers Urge Appeals Court to Move Trial Out of New York

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys urged an appeals court on Thursday to move his trial out of New York, arguing the media atmosphere has jeopardized his ability to get an impartial jury. The appellate court did not immediately issue a ruling, but denied the defense request to put a halt to jury selection now underway in New [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad