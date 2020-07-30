Mainstay Entertainment Names Madeleine Buisseret Director of Development

Mainstay Entertainment has named Madeleine Buisseret its director of development. The management and production company represents actors, writers, directors and creators including Trevor Noah.

Buisseret has previously served as associate producer on the TV pilot “Jefferson County Probation,” produced by Mainstay Entertainment for Comedy Central. She also co-produced the production company’s independent feature, “God the Worm,” written and directed by Eric Schaeffer and starring Annabella Sciorra, Robert Klein, Craig Bierko, Andrea Navedo and Willie Garson.

Buisseret, a graduate of University College London, began her career as a freelance finance and film writer in London, UK. Before her first full-time career in entertainment, she wrote, produced and directed a short film, “Dearest Paula,” on mental health awareness. Her work was accepted into the Mindscape Film Festival, run by LA-based production company Conscious Good. Her other credits include “Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You” and “I Feel Pretty.”

Mainstay Entertainment most recently produced “A Simple Wedding,” a feature film written and directed by Sara Zandieh and released by Blue Fox Entertainment, starring Tara Grammy, Rita Wilson, Shoreh Agdashloo and Maz Jobrani. Other film credits include Paramount Pictures’ “Born a Crime,” based on Trevor Noah’s best-selling memoir, and Lionsgate’s “Sun Always Sets in the West,” developed by Danny McBride and Rough House Pictures.

The company also produced HBO Max’s “Boondocks,” created by Aaron McGruder, and “Untitled Maz Jobrani/Courtney Cox Project,” an animated TV pilot presentation about an immigrant family adjusting to life in America.

Mainstay Entertainment is led by Norm Aladjem, Ray Moheet, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin.