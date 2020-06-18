Los Angeles Theaters Still Barred From Reopening

Los Angeles County health officials announced Thursday that bars, wineries, tattoo parlors and nail salons will be allowed to reopen on Friday.

But the county is still not allowing movie theaters to reopen, even though California health officials issued guidelines allowing theaters to open across the state more than a week ago.

County officials offered no explanation for excluding theaters from the reopening order.

The news comes as a disappointment to the Arena Cinelounge, an arthouse theater in Hollywood that had planned to reopen on Friday with screenings of “Babyteeth” and “The Unbearable Lightness of Being.”

“I’m going to be refunding tickets this evening,” said owner Christian Meoli. “We know that this is an extremely fluid situation and we understand that the health and safety of the general public is top priority.”

Meoli said he had invested thousands of dollars in medical-grade air filters and other upgrades to make the theater safe.

“I’m going to respect what’s going on, and be ready for Day One, when we’re allowed to bring back our audiences and our audiences are allowed to come back to us,” he said. “I’ve seen they want to come back.”

The larger chains — Regal, AMC and Cinemark — are not planning to open until mid-July.

The county issued 10 pages of protocols for the reopening of bars, wineries, breweries, and distilleries. They include requirements that servers wear face coverings, that customers be told to wear face coverings except while eating and drinking, and that the music be low enough so that servers can hear customers without leaning in. The rules also include schematics for social distancing.

The county also permitted the reopening of card rooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks without spectators. Piercing shops, massage therapists, nail salons and tattoo parlors are allowed allowed to reopen.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order mandating the use of face coverings in most public settings.