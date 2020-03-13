Los Angeles Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest district in the country, announced on Friday it will close as of Monday, March 16 because of fear of the coronavirus. San Diego public schools will also close.

On Friday morning, LA Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said San Diego Superintendent Cindy Marten issued a joint statement:

“California has now entered a critical new phase in the fight to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” they said. “There is evidence the virus is already present in the communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread. We believe closing the state’s two largest school districts will make an important contribution to this effort. For that reason, we plan to close, effective Monday, March 16.

“Later today, we will be providing students, parents and staff with more information on our plans to continue providing learning opportunities for students during the closure. We have also directed staff at both districts to prepare to continue providing nutrition and other supports through family resource facilities.”

On Wednesday, a number of Los Angeles private schools closed, including Harvard-Westlake and Crossroads, and went to online curriculums. That day, Los Angeles School District board member Jackie Goldberg warned parents the closure was coming in a Facebook post, writing “It is not a matter of IF this will happen, but WHEN.” She said that parents should try to make accomodations for kids being home. The day before, the Board of Education had declared a state of emergency in order to give Beutner the power to close the schools if necessary. The CDC recommended “social distancing” necessary to prevent coronavirus from spreading rapidly is especially difficult among school-aged children.

On Thursday, Beutner announced a partnership with PBS SoCal and KCET to try to align PBS content with the LAUSD curriculum, broadcasting series such as “NOVA” and “Ken Burns’s The Civil War.” According to the press release, “Los Angeles Unified teachers will have training utilizing PBS LearningMedia, a national resource that offers additional content to support educational assignments.”

The press release offered no details about how food will be distributed to students who rely on it.

LAUSD has more than 600,000 students at 1,000 schools in kindergarten through 12th grade. There are also 200 public charter schools that will also close. The two districts combined serve more than 750,000 students.