Los Angeles Sets Curfew as George Floyd Protests Continue Around City

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed an 8:00 p.m. curfew on Saturday for downtown Los Angeles as protests against the death of George Floyd continue.

In a press conference, Garcetti said the curfew will take place from 8:00 p.m. on Saturday until 5:00 a.m. on Sunday. The areas affected are between the 110 Freeway on the west, the 10 Freeway on the south, the 101 Freeway on the north and Alameda on the east.

Garcetti added that the curfew was an effort to reduce looting, property damage and violence that have occurred during the widespread protests.

Currently, the curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020

Protests around Los Angeles continued downtown and farther west in multiple areas Saturday.

A mass gathering at Pan Pacific Park spilled out into surrounding streets, while an LAPD car was set on fire and other violence was reported in the area of Fairfax Avenue and Beverly Boulevard near the CBS Television City complex and the Writers Guild of America West headquarters. LAPD officers and helicopters swarmed the area during the afternoon.

A police car was in flames in Central L.A. as protests continued Saturdayhttps://t.co/4CEtKhwZCr pic.twitter.com/v4fpCMZHlA — KTLA (@KTLA) May 30, 2020

In addition to Los Angeles and Minneapolis, large-scale protests and unrest has been reported in Atlanta, Houston, New York and other cities.

Several celebrities, like “Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson, Machine Gun Kelly and J. Cole, were seen on social media joining the protests around the country. During an Instagram Live video, Sampson said he had been shot by a police officer’s rubber bullets and was bleeding from his leg.

The death of Floyd while in police custody has spurred widespread national outrage at the image of a black man dying seemingly at the hands of police. One Minneapolis police officer has been charged with manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck while he lay flat on the street for more than eight minutes even as Floyd struggled and said “I cannot breathe.” Floyd’s arrest was captured on videotape by a bystander as others urged the four officers at the scene to ease the pressure on Floyd’s neck.

Los Angeles police said 533 people were arrested Friday night.