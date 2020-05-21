Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty in College Admission Scandal

Lori Loughlin her husband Mossimo Giannulli have each agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy in a college admissions bribery scandal, according to court documents.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Loughlin is expected to be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli is expected to be sentenced to five months in prison.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California, under the pretense that they were athletic recruits. They were one of several parents accused of fraud, bribery and money laundering. The couple had maintained their innocence, and sought to have the charges dismissed on the grounds of government misconduct.

