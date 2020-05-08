Lori Loughlin Loses Bid to Throw Out College Admissions Bribery Case

A judge on Friday denied Lori Loughlin’s bid to throw out the charges against her in the college admissions case, finding that the government did not engage in misconduct.

Attorneys for Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had argued that federal agents had entrapped them. The attorneys argued that William “Rick” Singer, the admissions consultant at the center of the case, had been coached to “bend the truth” in his recorded conversations with parents.

But Judge Nathaniel Gorton ruled on Friday that the agents did not commit misconduct, and denied the defense motion.

“After consideration of the extensive briefing, affidavits and other information provided by the government and defendants, the Court is satisfied that the government has not lied to or misled the Court,” Gorton ruled. He added that evidence shows that the agents were merely trying “to get Singer to corroborate, not fabricate, evidence.”

Gorton also noted that the defense will have the opportunity to cross-examine Singer at trial.

Gorton had earlier said he found the misconduct allegations “serious and disturbing,” and asked the U.S. Attorney’s office to provide substantial briefing about the issue.

On April 24, the government offered a thorough explanation and a vigorous defense of the agents’ actions.

“The government did not commit misconduct in this case,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank. “It did not fabricate evidence. It did not entrap any defendant. And it did not suborn the commission of a crime.”

Gorton also denied the defense request to suppress the phone calls that Singer recorded with his clients, and denied a motion for an evidentiary hearing.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into University of Southern California, under the pretense that they rowed crew. They and several other parents are set to go on trial in October on charges of fraud, bribery and money laundering.