London’s O2 Closes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Postpones Concerts and Events

London music and sporting venue The O2 will temporarily close beginning March 21.

In a statement released on the venue’s website, The O2 said it has currently postponed events at The O2 arena and smaller venue Indigo at The O2 throughout March and April.

Meanwhile, clothing store ICON Outlet, outdoor experience Up at The O2 and the arena’s entertainment district will also close until further notice.

The closure comes after the government on Friday called for social distancing and non-essential travel in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. The venue posted that the closure is a temporary one and it will re-open and resume events when the government advises it is safe to do so.

Earlier today, prime minister Boris Johnson called for all cafes, pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms, leisure centers, nightclubs, theaters and cinemas to close doors by Friday night.

Evanescence, David Gray and Santana’s concerts at The O2 are all listed as postponed on the site, while Harry Styles’ shows on April 22 and 23 are still scheduled to go ahead. Other events affected include Cage Warriors 113, Planet Earth II: Live in Concert and The Pussycat Dolls, who rescheduled their April dates until October.

For ticketholders, their existing tickets will be automatically transferred to the new rescheduled dates, and if an event is canceled, then tickets will be refunded.

Aside from being a major London event venue, the O2 is also a destination for food, drink and shopping. But, “the welfare of all of these people is of paramount importance to us and right now, it is more than ever,” said the venue.

The O2 encouraged people to stay positive, adding, “Remember that music has the power to help you reduce stress and anxiety. We will be back as soon as we can and will help lift the nation’s spirits again.”