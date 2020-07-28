Former Live Nation New York President Launches Brooklyn Made Concert Promotions

Former Live Nation New York president Anthony Makes has launched Brooklyn Made, an independent concert promotions company. According to the announcement, the 30-year industry veteran is “looking to redefine what it means to be a 21 st century music company” and will operate out of his home in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.

“After having a front row seat to everything that was happening in the corporate concert promotion world, I really felt now was the right time to leave Live Nation to do this,” Makes said. “I came up as an independent promoter — for my first decade I was promoting concerts on my own. For the past 20 years I worked with AEG, Bowery Presents and of course Live Nation. I went up the corporate ladder as far as I could go. After all of that, I felt like I needed to go back to my roots. With Brooklyn Made, I’ll take all of that first-hand knowledge I’ve acquired and use it to build a new independent experience for venues, artists and fans.”

As the company prepares to open in a post Covid-19 world, both CMAC Events and the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. have already struck deals with Brooklyn Made, and it plans to promote shows in the New York metropolitan area in open rooms such as Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theatre, Town Hall, Hammerstein, The Apollo, Carnegie Hall and others.

“For us here it’s going to be a matter of organic growth. One of our main goals here is to work with quality people, quality venues and quality artists. I’ve personally known the CMAC folks for over 12 years, and I’ve been working with Peter Shapiro and the Capitol Theatre for almost a decade. These are both world class venues so it’s a thrill to begin this journey with them.”

Utimately, Makes hope to expand the company not only deeper into the New York market but across the country. “No limits for us,” he says. “We’ll grow at a healthy clip that makes sense and bring that retro style back, where it was all about your relationships and how you treat artists and your staff, et cetera. I’m not opening this company to grow it and sell it, this is my final stop.”

Makes also owns the bar Givers & Takers located in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Plans are already under way for Brooklyn Made to add more bars and eventually venues under the company.