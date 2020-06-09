‘Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes’ Will Now Air on June 25

In deference to recent cultural and societal events, Variety and Lifetime have postponed the one-hour special, “Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes,” which celebrates the brave women serving on the frontlines of the pandemic, to now air Thursday, June 25th at 10:00PM ET/PT on Lifetime and Facebook. Virtually hosted by “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts, the special will be simultaneously broadcast from Variety’s Facebook page, and cross-posted on Lifetime’s at 10PM ET/7PM PT. As part of this event, viewers on Facebook will be able to contribute directly to the Equal Justice Initiative using the Facebook donate button in the livestream.

“Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” will celebrate the courageous women on the frontlines of the pandemic — including doctors, nurses, teachers, researchers, among others — who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working towards finding a solution in this crisis. The special will take a look at ways women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way we educate our children, mental health, homelessness and other areas that affect our daily lives. Current and past Power of Women honorees will come together to celebrate these remarkable women, their extraordinary work, and their dedication to their communities during this incredibly challenging time.

The program will also highlight the 2020 Power of Women honorees for their professional achievements and humanitarian efforts to various causes including two-time Academy Award-winning star and executive producer of the miniseries “Mrs. America” Cate Blanchett (UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency); Tony and Grammy Award-winning star and actor in the new miniseries “Hollywood” Patti LuPone (Broadway Cares); and eight-time Grammy nominated singer and actress starring in the series “Homecoming,” Janelle Monáe (Local Initiative Support Corp).

Previous honorees Laverne Cox, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Natalie Portman will also pay tribute to these women through self-shot material. Additionally the program will include a special performance by Grammy Award-nominated powerhouse vocalist Andra Day.