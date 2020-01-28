Lewis Capaldi Signs Rights Deal With Kobalt

Kobalt today announced that it has signed Lewis Capaldi to an international neighboring rights deal. The Capitol recording artist was previously represented by PPL for international collections.

Ann Tausis, CEO of Kobalt Neighboring Rights, commented on the deal, “Lewis’s ascent to the top has been breathtaking. His emotive songs and charming social media presence have formed a bond with his fans like no other. To be walking into 2020 with a number one single and debut album, a Grammy nomination, four Brit nominations and the fourth-highest played record on European radio in 2019 is testament to the hard work that Lewis, Ryan and the whole team have put in over the last 18 months.”

Ryan Walter, Capaldi’s manager added, “As an incredibly important area of the modern business, It’s an absolute honour to partner with the incredible team over at Kobalt for Neighbouring Rights who Lewis & I have wanted to work with for some time! Their reach, enthusiasm and understanding of the evolving musical landscape makes Kobalt the perfect home for us & we’re incredibly excited to be working alongside them.”

Capaldi’s enjoyed a global hit last year with his song “Someone You Loved.” The song spent seven weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. before spreading to Europe and Australia and then the U.S., which it reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 as well. Last May he released his Grammy-nominated debut album “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.”