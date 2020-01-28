×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lewis Capaldi Signs Rights Deal With Kobalt

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lewis Capaldi
CREDIT: Koury Angelo/Shutterstock

Kobalt today announced that it has signed Lewis Capaldi to an international neighboring rights deal. The Capitol recording artist was previously represented by PPL for international collections.

Ann Tausis, CEO of Kobalt Neighboring Rights, commented on the deal, “Lewis’s ascent to the top has been breathtaking. His emotive songs and charming social media presence have formed a bond with his fans like no other. To be walking into 2020 with a number one single and debut album, a Grammy nomination, four Brit nominations and the fourth-highest played record on European radio in 2019 is testament to the hard work that Lewis, Ryan and the whole team have put in over the last 18 months.”

Ryan Walter, Capaldi’s manager added, “As an incredibly important area of the modern business, It’s an absolute honour to partner with the incredible team over at Kobalt for Neighbouring Rights who Lewis & I have wanted to work with for some time! Their reach, enthusiasm and understanding of the evolving musical landscape makes Kobalt the perfect home for us & we’re incredibly excited to be working alongside them.”

Capaldi’s enjoyed a global hit last year with his song “Someone You Loved.” The song spent seven weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. before spreading to Europe and Australia and then the U.S., which it reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 as well. Last May he released his Grammy-nominated debut album “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.”

 

More Music

  • Lewis Capaldi

    Lewis Capaldi Signs Rights Deal With Kobalt

    Kobalt today announced that it has signed Lewis Capaldi to an international neighboring rights deal. The Capitol recording artist was previously represented by PPL for international collections. Ann Tausis, CEO of Kobalt Neighboring Rights, commented on the deal, “Lewis’s ascent to the top has been breathtaking. His emotive songs and charming social media presence have [...]

  • Justin Bieber Changes album

    Justin Bieber Reveals 'Changes' Release Date, North American Tour

    Justin Bieber will release his fifth studio album, “Changes,” on Feb. 14. The Valentine’s Day drop comes a little over three weeks after his YouTube series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premieres on the video streaming platform. The single “Yummy” is already out and has logged more than 300 million streams since its debut last month. In [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Corrosion of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin Dies at 53

    Reed Mullin, drummer and cofounder of long-running North Carolina hard rock outfit Corrosion of Conformity, has died, according to a social media posts from the band, fellow musicians and many of the friends he had made in the music world over the years. He was 53. It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to [...]

  • Saweetie62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los

    When 'Birds of Prey' Came Calling, 'I Passed Out,' Says Saweetie

    “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” the R-rated girl gang-driven comic book actioner starring Margot Robbie and directed by Cathy Yan, bows in theaters Feb. 7 — the same date its equally female-driven soundtrack drops. And the latter even has its own trailer.  The film’s playlist includes tracks by Megan [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25:

    Grammy Party Report: Inside the Week’s Biggest Music Events

    Sometimes there’s so much bad news that it’s wonderful to have a reason to celebrate, and in a weekend marred by Kobe Bryant’s death, the scandal surrounding the Recording Academy’s controversial ouster of president/CEO Deborah Dugan, presidential impeachment proceedings and more depressing stuff, the music business managed to push back the clouds and throw down [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad