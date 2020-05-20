Lee Leipsner Joins S-Curve Records as Head of Pop Promotion

Lee Leipsner has joined S-Curve Records as Head of Pop Promotion.

The veteran executive was most recently executive vice president of promotion at Columbia Records, a post he left last year after 25 years at Sony Music. Leipsner will be based in New York and will report to label president and founder Steve Greenberg.

“Lee Leipsner is one of the smartest and most passionate people in the radio promotion field and his track record more than speaks for itself,” Greenberg said. “We’ve been wanting to work with Lee for a very long time, and now we can’t wait to let him work his magic with our records at pop.”

S-Curve, which was acquired by BMG in 2015, has a roster that includes Andy Grammar, Conkarah, A Great Big World, Leslie Odom, Jr., Magic Giant, Laura Dreyfuss and AJR, among others.

Leipsner spent more than two decades at Sony Music, starting as a regional promotion rep in 1994. He was promoted to EVP in 2013. In recent years, Leipsner supervised radio campaigns for such artists as the Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, George Ezra, Foster the People, James Arthur and Silk City, whose “Electricity,” featuring Dua Lipa, won a Grammy Award last month for best dance recording, among other Columbia acts. He also worked closely with the group One Direction and its solo star, Harry Styles, who signed to the label in June 2016.

In 2017, Leipsner was named to Variety’s annual Hitmakers list for his role in breaking Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.”