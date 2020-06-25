LeBron James, Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Raises $100 Million From Investors Including Elisabeth Murdoch

LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter have raised $100 million from backers including Guggenheim Partners and Elisabeth Murdoch. With the funding, James and Maverick are consolidating their trio of media companies into a single entity, SpringHill, which is aiming to serve as a multifaceted platform to empower Black creators and audiences.

The funding comes from Guggenheim, Elisabeth Murdoch, daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the University of California’s UC Investments, and Jason Stein’s SC.Holdings, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news Thursday.

James and Carter have formed the SpringHill Co., which brings together their SpringHill Entertainment production firm, digital-media company Uninterrupted and marketing agency the Robot Co. SpringHill Entertainment is behind NBC’s “The Wall” game show and the upcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy” sequel. Uninterrunpted has partnered with WarnerMedia’s Bleacher Report and produced “The Shop” on HBO.

The new SpringHill Co. is led by James as chairman and Carter serving as CEO. Joining them on the board are Murdoch, Guggenheim chief investment officer Scott Minerd, Serena Williams, Apollo Global Management co-founder Marc Rowan, Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner and L.A. investment banker Paul Wachter.

“I’ve always wanted to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me. Now I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches,” James, the NBA superstar who is signed with the L.A. Lakers, said in a statement. “The SpringHill Company defines empowerment. You see it in the team we’ve built, the stories we tell, and the community our work will serve.”

Carter added, “We’re thrilled to be bringing Uninterrupted, SpringHill Entertainment and The Robot Company under one roof with a singular mission to empower. Together with our new partners and incredible team, we are building a consumer and entertainment business that’s committed to diversity, that’s unafraid to stand up for what we believe in and that’s resonating with our community.”

SpringHill is named after the public-housing complex where James grew up in Akron, Ohio. SpringHill Entertainment’s portfolio two scripted drama series for Netflix — “Top Boy” with Drake and Adel “Future” Nur and “Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker” starring Octavia Spencer — as well as the “I Promise” docuseries for Quibi. Previous credits include “Shut Up & Dribble” for Showtime, “Warriors of Liberty City” for Starz and “What’s My Name – Muhammad Ali” from director Antoine Fuqua for HBO.