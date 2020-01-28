×

LeBron James Breaks Silence on Kobe’s Death: ‘I’m Heartbroken and Devastated’

By
Variety Staff

Us Basketball Team Players Lebron James (l) and Kobe Bryant Speak During a London 2012 Olympic Games Press Conference in London Great Britain 27 July 2012 United Kingdom LondonBritain London 2012 Olympic Games - Jul 2012
CREDIT: Diego Azubel/EPA/Shutterstock

In a heartfelt Instagram post, LeBron James broke his silence on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant late Monday, saying he was “heartbroken and devastated.”

“Sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try, I begin crying again thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship, bond and brotherhood we had,” James wrote.

On Saturday night, James passed Bryant as the third-highest scorer in NBA history during the Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition to tweeting his congratulations to James, in what would be his final social post ever, Bryant called James before the Lakers flew back from Philadelphia.

“Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we have,” James wrote. “WTF. I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother.” 

James, who joined the Lakers in 2018, sent his condolences to Bryant’s wife Vanessa children and vowed to continue Kobe’s legacy in Los Angeles.

“It’s my responsibility to put this sh-t on my back and keep it going.” 

Read the full message below.  

View this post on Instagram

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Bryant, along with his 13 year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Sunday morning when their private helicopter crashed in Calabasas. 

