LeBron James Breaks Silence on Kobe’s Death: ‘I’m Heartbroken and Devastated’

In a heartfelt Instagram post, LeBron James broke his silence on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant late Monday, saying he was “heartbroken and devastated.”

“Sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try, I begin crying again thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship, bond and brotherhood we had,” James wrote.

On Saturday night, James passed Bryant as the third-highest scorer in NBA history during the Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition to tweeting his congratulations to James, in what would be his final social post ever, Bryant called James before the Lakers flew back from Philadelphia.

“Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we have,” James wrote. “WTF. I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother.”

James, who joined the Lakers in 2018, sent his condolences to Bryant’s wife Vanessa children and vowed to continue Kobe’s legacy in Los Angeles.

“It’s my responsibility to put this sh-t on my back and keep it going.”

Read the full message below.

Bryant, along with his 13 year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Sunday morning when their private helicopter crashed in Calabasas.