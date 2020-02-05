Weinstein Accuser Tells Jurors That He Trapped Her in a Bathroom and Masturbated

Lauren Young, the final accuser to testify against Harvey Weinstein, told the jury on Wednesday that the producer grabbed her breast in a hotel bathroom and masturbated into a towel.

Young said she was lured into the bathroom at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, and resisted to no avail.

“I’m saying ‘no no no’ and he’s just carrying on normal conversation, saying ‘This is what all actresses do,'” she testified.

Young is the last of three “prior bad acts” witnesses whose testimony is intended to buttress the accounts of the primary accusers. Her accusation is also the subject of a separate criminal charge in Los Angeles, which was filed earlier this month.

Young said she agreed to come to the hotel on Feb. 19, 2013, to meet with Weinstein and Claudia Salinas, a Mexican model and dancer whom she had met a year earlier at an Oscar party where Weinstein was present.

At the meeting, she said Weinstein seemed distracted. He suggested that she take part in “America’s Next Top Model,” but she said she wasn’t interested in that. Weinstein suggested that the three of them continue their conversation upstairs, saying he needed to get ready to receive an award from Quentin Tarantino.

Young said they got in the elevator, and Weinstein led her up to his room. They went inside, and she said she was led into the bathroom, and that Salinas then shut the door behind her.

“I stood there in shock,” she said. “Out of fear, I started laughing.”

She said Weinstein took his clothes off. “It was the quickest I’ve ever seen anybody undress,” she said.

Fighting back tears, she said Weinstein approached her, and she backed toward the sinks. It appeared, she said, that Salinas and Weinstein had worked together to trap her in the room.

“I was really worried and scared that they were going to hurt me or something,” she said.

She said she turned away, not wanting to look at Weinstein’s naked body, and he unzipped her dress, pulling it down to her elbows and exposing her breasts.

“Then he was masturbating and grasping my boob… and jerking off with his right hand, saying, ‘How am I going to know if you can act?’” she said. “I’m saying ‘no no no’ this whole time and that I had a boyfriend and I wasn’t interested.”

She said he tried to touch her vagina, but she was able to block him with her hands. He then continued to grope her breasts and ejaculated into a towel, she said. She said she pulled up the dress and got out of there as quickly as she could, shooting a dirty look at Salinas on her way to the door.

Under questioning from Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast, Young was asked to describe Weinstein’s naked body.

“I remember his body was hairy, he had some rolls, and he had a disgusting looking penis,” she said, saying his penis appeared to be scarred, and his testicles were not intact.

As she said this, Weinstein was shaking his head.

On Tuesday, the jury was shown naked photos of Weinstein to corroborate the testimony of Jessica Mann, a rape accuser who also described Weinstein’s genitals as disfigured.

Young said that she never wore the dress again, and was able to retrieve it for prosecutors.