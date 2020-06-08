Latin Alternative Music Conference Launches Tuesday: See the Full Schedule

For more than 20 years, the Latin Alternative Music Conference has been an incubator for new sounds of all genres, and has helped power the careers of countless executives and artists from all over the world, ranging from Natalia Lafourcade and Café Tacuba to Manu Chao and the Nortec Collective.

Like most conferences, LAMC has been moved online this year, but its lineup is as strong as ever, with executives like Rosalia manager Rebeca Leon and Sony/ATV Latin chief Jorge Mejia and artists like Ana Tijoux and Carla Morrison appearing on panels and performances from Mala Rodriguez, Kany Garcia, Bambi, Mabiland and many more. And, not least, panels focusing on contemporary issues ranging from mental health and the future of touring to how to succeed on TikTok.

See the full schedule below