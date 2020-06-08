Latin Alternative Music Conference Launches Tuesday: See the Full Schedule

For more than 20 years, the Latin Alternative Music Conference has been an incubator for new sounds of all genres, and has helped power the careers of countless executives and artists from all over the world, ranging from Natalia Lafourcade and Café Tacuba to Manu Chao and the Nortec Collective.
Like most conferences, LAMC has been moved online this year, but its lineup is as strong as ever, with executives like Rosalia manager Rebeca Leon and Sony/ATV Latin chief Jorge Mejia and artists like Ana Tijoux and Carla Morrison appearing on panels and performances from Mala Rodriguez, Kany Garcia, Bambi, Mabiland and many more. And, not least, panels focusing on contemporary issues ranging from mental health and the future of touring to how to succeed on TikTok.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9th
WORKSHOP: Tik Tok Best Practices with Noel Nuez
PANEL: Digital Platforms: How to Get on the Radar
presented by The Orchard
Amaya Mendizabal (Amazon Music) Ellen Flores (SiriusXM)
Henrique Fares (TikTok/ByteDance) Inés Sapochnik (The Orchard) – moderator
Jesus Triviño (Tidal) Michelle Garcia (Deezer)
LAMC Talks with Billboard Latin:
Walter Kolm sits down with Leila Cobo
WORKSHOP: Spotify for Artists with Monica Herrera Damashek
WORKSHOP: LAMC in the Studio with Rafa Sardina
5 Tips for Producers / 5 Tips for Engineers
peermusic Showcase
Mala Rodriguez Gaby Moreno
Lido Pimienta Thee Sinseers
LAMC Indie Showcase Part 1
Nanpa Básico Tatiana Hazel Marrón
Salt Cathedral Conociendo Rusia Katzú Oso
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10th
LAMC Talks with NPR alt.Latino:
Juanes sits down with Felix Contreras
PANEL: Finding Your Sound presented by Symphonic Distribution
Eduardo Cabra Sebastian Krys
Maria Elisa Ayerbe Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres
Jorge Brea (Symphonic Distribution) – moderator LAMC Talks with Billboard Latin:
Goyo (ChocQuibTown) sits down with Leila Cobo PANEL: Publishing Explained and Expanded presented by Songtrust
Jorge Mejia (Sony/ATV Music Publishing) Pablo Ahogado (Concord Music Publishing)
Anna Bond (Songtrust) – moderator Yvonne Drazan (peermusic)
Gabriela Gonzalez (ASCAP) Pablo Rodriguez (BMG) LAMC Talks with KEXP (Seattle) El Sonido:
Li Saumet (Bomba Estereo) sits down with William “Chilly” Myers LAMC Sounds From Spain Showcase
Rozalén Maikel Delacalle Fuel Fandango
Radio Palmer dani Arde Bogotá LAMC Acoustic Showcase
Gabriel Garzón-Montano Bambi Denise Rosenthal
Enrique Campos Riccie Oriach Wonderfox
THURSDAY, JUNE 11th
WORKSHOP:Facebook and Instagram Best Practices with Ady Harley PANEL: Wonder Women of Latin Music presented by Amazon Music
Emily Simonitsch (Live Nation) Rebeca León (Lionfish Entertainment)
Rosa Lagarrigue (RLM) Rocío Guerrero (Amazon Music) – moderator
Luana Pagani (Seitrack US) Inma Grass (Altafonte)
PANEL: The Future of Touring
Phil Rodriguez (Move Concerts) Jordi Puig (OCESA)
Sebastian de la Barra (Lotus Producciones) Andy Wood (Como No) – moderator WORKSHOP: Industria de la Música:
Presente, Pasado y Futuro with Robbie Lear LAMC Talks with KEXP (Seattle) El Sonido:
iLe sits down with William “Chilly” Myers
LAMC Indie Showcase Part 2
Los Caligaris Gianluca Francisca Valenzuela
Cami Enrique Campos Cimafunk
Son Rompe Pera C-Funk Sweet Lizzy Project
FRIDAY, JUNE 12th
PANEL: Finance for Musicians & Entertainment Companies
presented by City National Bank and Prager Metis
Elsa Yep (Universal Music) Maria del Pilar Lopez (Prager Metis)
Matthew Limones (SoundExchange) Ana Y. Perez (City National Bank) – moderator
Angie Martinez (Attorney) Jose Juan Torres (Torres LLC) PANEL: Mental Health and the Creative Community
presented by the Latin GRAMMYs and MusiCares
Shireen Janti (MusiCares) – introduction
Kany Garcia Ana Tijoux
Carla Morrison Guaynaa LAMC Talks with NPR alt.Latino:
Rita Indiana sits down with Jasmine Garsd WORKSHOP: Approaching Products From A Creator Lens
with Jacob Fowler (The Orchard) LAMC at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival
The Mavericks Cabra
Centavrvs Cheo
SATURDAY, JUNE 13th
LAMC at SummerStage Anywhere ️ Celebrating PRIDE month ️
12 PM LA 2 PM CDMX 3 PM NYC 16:00 BsAs 21:00 Madrid