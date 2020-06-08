×
Latin Alternative Music Conference Launches Tuesday: See the Full Schedule

Latin Alternative Music Conference Launches Tuesday

For more than 20 years, the Latin Alternative Music Conference has been an incubator for new sounds of all genres, and has helped power the careers of countless executives and artists from all over the world, ranging from Natalia Lafourcade and Café Tacuba to Manu Chao and the Nortec Collective.

Like most conferences, LAMC has been moved online this year, but its lineup is as strong as ever, with executives like Rosalia manager Rebeca Leon and Sony/ATV Latin chief Jorge Mejia and artists like Ana Tijoux  and Carla Morrison  appearing on panels and performances from Mala Rodriguez, Kany Garcia, Bambi, Mabiland and many more. And, not least, panels focusing on contemporary issues ranging from mental health and the future of touring to how to succeed on TikTok.

See the full schedule below

TUESDAY, JUNE 9th 

WORKSHOP: Tik Tok Best Practices with Noel Nuez  

PANEL: Digital Platforms: How to Get on the Radar
presented by The Orchard  
Amaya Mendizabal (Amazon Music)       Ellen Flores (SiriusXM)
Henrique Fares (TikTok/ByteDance)    Inés Sapochnik (The Orchard) – moderator
Jesus Triviño (Tidal)      Michelle Garcia (Deezer)

 LAMC Talks with Billboard Latin:
Walter Kolm sits down with Leila Cobo

WORKSHOP: Spotify for Artists with Monica Herrera Damashek

WORKSHOP: LAMC in the Studio with Rafa Sardina
5 Tips for Producers / 5 Tips for Engineers

peermusic Showcase 
Mala Rodriguez    Gaby Moreno
Lido Pimienta    Thee Sinseers


LAMC Indie Showcase Part 1
Nanpa Básico    Tatiana Hazel     Marrón
Salt Cathedral   Conociendo Rusia    Katzú Oso

 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10th 

  LAMC Talks with NPR alt.Latino:
Juanes sits down with Felix Contreras

PANEL: Finding Your Sound presented by Symphonic Distribution
Eduardo Cabra    Sebastian Krys
Maria Elisa Ayerbe    Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres
Jorge Brea (Symphonic Distribution) – moderator
LAMC Talks with Billboard Latin: 
Goyo (ChocQuibTown) sits down with Leila Cobo
PANEL: Publishing Explained and Expanded presented by Songtrust
Jorge Mejia (Sony/ATV Music Publishing)   Pablo Ahogado (Concord Music Publishing)
Anna Bond (Songtrust) – moderator   Yvonne Drazan (peermusic)
Gabriela Gonzalez (ASCAP)    Pablo Rodriguez (BMG)
LAMC Talks with KEXP (Seattle) El Sonido:
Li Saumet (Bomba Estereo) sits down with William “Chilly” Myers
LAMC Sounds From Spain Showcase 
Rozalén   Maikel Delacalle  Fuel Fandango
Radio Palmer   dani   Arde Bogotá
 LAMC Acoustic Showcase
Gabriel Garzón-Montano    Bambi    Denise Rosenthal
Enrique Campos   Riccie Oriach   Wonderfox

 

THURSDAY, JUNE 11th

WORKSHOP: Facebook and Instagram Best Practices with Ady Harley
PANEL: Wonder Women of Latin Music presented by Amazon Music
Emily Simonitsch (Live Nation)   Rebeca León (Lionfish Entertainment)
Rosa Lagarrigue (RLM)   Rocío Guerrero (Amazon Music) – moderator
Luana Pagani (Seitrack US)    Inma Grass (Altafonte)

PANEL: The Future of Touring
Phil Rodriguez (Move Concerts)    Jordi Puig (OCESA)
Sebastian de la Barra (Lotus Producciones)    Andy Wood (Como No) – moderator
WORKSHOP: Industria de la Música:
Presente, Pasado y Futuro with Robbie Lear
 LAMC Talks with KEXP (Seattle) El Sonido:
iLe sits down with William “Chilly” Myers

LAMC Indie Showcase Part 2
Los Caligaris     Gianluca    Francisca Valenzuela
Cami    Enrique Campos     Cimafunk
Son Rompe Pera     C-Funk     Sweet Lizzy Project

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 12th 

PANEL: Finance for Musicians & Entertainment Companies
presented by City National Bank and Prager Metis
Elsa Yep (Universal Music)   Maria del Pilar Lopez (Prager Metis)
Matthew Limones (SoundExchange)   Ana Y. Perez (City National Bank) – moderator
Angie Martinez (Attorney)   Jose Juan Torres (Torres LLC)
PANEL: Mental Health and the Creative Community
presented by the Latin GRAMMYs and MusiCares 
Shireen Janti (MusiCares) – introduction
Kany Garcia   Ana Tijoux
Carla Morrison    Guaynaa
 LAMC Talks with NPR alt.Latino:
Rita Indiana sits down with Jasmine Garsd
WORKSHOP: Approaching Products From A Creator Lens
with Jacob Fowler (The Orchard)
LAMC at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival
The Mavericks   Cabra
Centavrvs   Cheo

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 13th 

LAMC at SummerStage Anywhere
 Celebrating PRIDE month 
12 PM LA    2 PM CDMX    3 PM NYC    16:00 BsAs    21:00 Madrid

Kany Garcia   Mabiland
Circo   Javiera Mena

 

 

