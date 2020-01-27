Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed In Wake of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Clippers has been postponed indefinitely following the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

In a statement, the NBA league office said, “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday.”

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The former Lakers star was on a private helicopter with his 13 year-old daughter and multiple families, including a youth basketball coach and baseball coach, when it crashed in Calabasas on Sunday morning. All nine people aboard were killed.

Federal investigators are reviewing flight records and data from the helicopter’s operator to determine the cause of Sunday’s accident, as well as more information on why the chopper’s pilot had been approved to fly in such foggy conditions.