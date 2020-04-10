LA County Extends Stay at Home Order to May 15

Los Angeles County has extended its “safer at home” order to May 15, as public health officials expressed optimism that the order has helped slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order bans public gatherings, and has forced the closure of beaches, hiking trails, parks, and non-essential businesses.

Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said at a press conference on Friday afternoon that the order has helped “flatten the curve” of the pandemic.

“We know it’s effective, but we still have a ways to go to in order to both protect the lives of the people in our county and make sure the health care system remains fully able to service all who need their care,” Ferrer said. “I’m as sad as you are to not that this is not the time to lift.”

“Essential” businesses are now required to provide employees who work in proximity to others with a cloth face covering. They have also been ordered to post plans that explain how physical distancing and cleaning requirements are being adhered to.