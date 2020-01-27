Southern California Radio Stations Go Silent in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Southern California radio stations are having a moment of silence at noon to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday.

The stations will dedicate one minute and eight seconds of silence to Bryant. The eight extra seconds are a reference to his original jersey number.

The Southern California Broadcasters Association also gave specific instructions on how radio stations should approach coverage on the basketball player’s death, airing reminders “at least once every 30 minutes,” and how stations could sync up for the tribute.

“All stations in all markets are requested to participate,” reads the SCBA announcement. “The following guidelines below will help each station prepare for this united front of silence for Kobe and what he meant to everyone in Southern California.”

The sports icon died on Sunday aboard his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas. Eight other people were confirmed dead, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were all on their way to practice at the Mamba Academy owned by Bryant.

News of his sudden death sparked an outpouring of grief from celebrities and fans all over the world. The Grammys also had a moment of silence during the telecast, where several artists paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter. Host Alicia Keys gave a touching speech and performance featuring Boyz II Men to start off the award show.

“We’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, and our hearts and our prayers”