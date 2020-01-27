×

Southern California Radio Stations Go Silent in Honor of Kobe Bryant

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kobe Bryant Dead
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthony Causi/ESPN

Southern California radio stations are having a moment of silence at noon to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday.

The stations will dedicate one minute and eight seconds of silence to Bryant. The eight extra seconds are a reference to his original jersey number.

The Southern California Broadcasters Association also gave specific instructions on how radio stations should approach coverage on the basketball player’s death, airing reminders “at least once every 30 minutes,” and how stations could sync up for the tribute.

“All stations in all markets are requested to participate,” reads the SCBA announcement. “The following guidelines below will help each station prepare for this united front of silence for Kobe and what he meant to everyone in Southern California.”

The sports icon died on Sunday aboard his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas. Eight other people were confirmed dead, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were all on their way to practice at the Mamba Academy owned by Bryant.

News of his sudden death sparked an outpouring of grief from celebrities and fans all over the world. The Grammys also had a moment of silence during the telecast, where several artists paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter. Host Alicia Keys gave a touching speech and performance featuring Boyz II Men to start off the award show.

“We’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, and our hearts and our prayers”

More Biz

  • Kobe Bryant Dead

    Southern California Radio Stations Go Silent in Honor of Kobe Bryant

    Southern California radio stations are having a moment of silence at noon to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday. The stations will dedicate one minute and eight seconds of silence to Bryant. The eight extra seconds are a reference to his original jersey number. The Southern California Broadcasters Association also gave specific [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for

    Weinstein Defense Makes Third Request for a Mistrial

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense team filed a formal request for a mistrial on Monday, arguing that numerous judicial errors have hopelessly prejudiced the jury. The motion was the third request for a mistrial since the proceedings got underway earlier this month. In the motion, defense lawyer Damon Cheronis argued that Annabella Sciorra had given hearsay testimony [...]

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner Status

    ICM Partners has promoted six agents to partner status. ICM’s partner class of 2020 features four women and two men drawn from disciplines across the agency: Courtny Catzel (Non-Scripted), Di Glazer (Theater), Shade Grant (Non-Scripted), Andrea Johnson (Concerts), Craig Shapiro (Talent) and Howie Tanenbaum (TV). The promotions bring the number of partners at ICM to [...]

  • A Sheriffs Department vehicle arrives at

    Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Federal Agencies Arriving to Launch Investigation

    A team from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to arrive in California Sunday evening to take the lead on the investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Seven other people died in the crash. At the same time, [...]

  • Kobe Bryant Staples Center memorial

    Kobe Bryant Mourners Gather Outside Staples Center to Remember Basketball Great

    Within hours of the news of Kobe Bryant’s death breaking, a fast-growing crowd of about two hundred people had gathered outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday to mourn the Lakers legend, who died earlier that day in a helicopter crash. Chants of “Kobe! Kobe!” broke out spontaneously outside of the sports [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad