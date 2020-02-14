×

How to Get Tickets to the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that fans that wish to attend the public memorial of Kobe and Gianna Bryant can register for tickets online beginning Friday. The memorial will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas on Jan. 26. News of the “Black Mamba’s” death shocked the world, with fans swiftly gathering outside the Staples Center to honor the Lakers legend.

Fans can register to purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster Verified Fan website. Registration will be open until Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. PT. No purchase is necessary for registration.

Those who have registered will receive an email on Feb. 18. Verified fans will also receive a text with their personal access codes, allowing fans to participate in the public sale. If demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, those who can buy tickets will be selected at random.

Public sales will begin on Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be priced at three different tiers of $224 each, two for $224 and $24.02 each.

The ticket prices reflect the jersey numbers of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who wore the No. 24 and No. 2, respectively, as does the date of the memorial. Vanessa Bryant’s announcement of the memorial on Instagram noted the significance of its scheduled date: 2-24-20. The month and day correspond to Kobe and Gianna’s jersey numbers. The “20” matches the amount of years that Bryant played for the Lakers as well as the amount of years of Kobe and Vanessa’s relationship.

