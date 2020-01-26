Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar who won five championships with the team and was often compared to Michael Jordan, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41.

Officials confirm to Variety that Bryant was a passenger on board a helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas.

TMZ first reported the news.

An 18-time NBA All-Star, Bryant was considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and Capri.

Story developing…