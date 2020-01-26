×

Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar who won five championships with the team and was often compared to Michael Jordan, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41.

Officials confirm to Variety that Bryant was a passenger on board a helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas.

TMZ first reported the news.

An 18-time NBA All-Star, Bryant was considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and Capri.

Story developing…

