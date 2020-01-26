Kobe Bryant’s Death Shocks Hollywood: ‘I Cannot Believe This Is Real’

Shock took over Hollywood upon the news that Kobe Bryant died Sunday in an helicopter accident.
Bryant was one of at least three passengers who died on board his private helicopter, which crashed in Calabasas, Calif.
Octavia Spencer, Chrissy Teigen and Nick Jonas were among the celebrities who shared their disbelief on social media. Spencer took to Twitter, writing, “RIP Kobe! My thoughts and prayers are wirh [sic] your family.”
Teigen expressed similar sentiments, saying, “I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god.” Jonas wrote, “This is heartbreaking. Rest in peace Kobe.”
Ellen DeGeneres offered her condolences, writing, “Like everyone, I’m stunned and sadden by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.”
Reese Witherspoon also paid her respects, offering support to Bryant’s family. “Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well,” she wrote on Twitter.
Justin Bieber posted an old photo with Bryant on Instagram, writing, “It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!”
Khloe Kardashian, a Calabasas native, wrote, “Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking.”
Actor Jeffrey Wright offered his condolences, writing, “Kobe literally just broke the internet. Life is just so beyond our capacity to control. May his loved ones and those of all who perished find peace.”
Read more reactions below: