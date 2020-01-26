×

Kobe Bryant’s Death Shocks Hollywood: ‘I Cannot Believe This Is Real’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kobe Bryant
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD

Shock took over Hollywood upon the news that Kobe Bryant died Sunday in an helicopter accident.

Bryant was one of at least three passengers who died on board his private helicopter, which crashed in Calabasas, Calif.

Octavia Spencer, Chrissy Teigen and Nick Jonas were among the celebrities who shared their disbelief on social media. Spencer took to Twitter, writing, “RIP Kobe! My thoughts and prayers are wirh [sic] your family.”

Teigen expressed similar sentiments, saying, “I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god.” Jonas wrote, “This is heartbreaking. Rest in peace Kobe.”

Ellen DeGeneres offered her condolences, writing, “Like everyone, I’m stunned and sadden by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.”

Reese Witherspoon also paid her respects, offering support to Bryant’s family. “Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well,” she wrote on Twitter.

Justin Bieber posted an old photo with Bryant on Instagram, writing, “It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!”

 

Khloe Kardashian, a Calabasas native, wrote, “Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking.”

Actor Jeffrey Wright offered his condolences, writing, “Kobe literally just broke the internet. Life is just so beyond our capacity to control. May his loved ones and those of all who perished find peace.”

Read more reactions below:

 

More Biz

  • Kobe Bryant

    Kobe Bryant's Death Shocks Hollywood: 'I Cannot Believe This Is Real'

    Shock took over Hollywood upon the news that Kobe Bryant died Sunday in an helicopter accident. Bryant was one of at least three passengers who died on board his private helicopter, which crashed in Calabasas, Calif. Octavia Spencer, Chrissy Teigen and Nick Jonas were among the celebrities who shared their disbelief on social media. Spencer [...]

  • Kobe Bryant Dead: Lakers Superstar Killed

    Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

    Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar who won five championships with the team and was often compared to the legendary Michael Jordan, died Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41. Officials confirm to Variety that Bryant was a passenger on board a helicopter that crashed in the L.A. Country suburb of Calabasas. TMZ [...]

  • Ocean Park, Hong Kong Island, Hong

    Hong Kong Theme Parks Close, Concerts Halted in Response to Coronavirus

    Two of Hong Kong’s major tourist attractions, the Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park theme parks were closed on Sunday in response to the lethal outbreak of coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China. Asian pop superstar Andy Lau also cancelled his scheduled 12 concerts in the territory. The disease, which is similar to SARS and [...]

  • Hong Kong skyline

    Hong Kong Declares Emergency in Coronavirus Response

    Hong Kong’s government has put the territory on the highest state of emergency in response to the outbreak of coronavirus in mainland China. Schools will remain closed until Feb. 17, long after the Chinese New Year holidays, which begin today, should have finished. Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Area of China and some 600 [...]

  • Harvey Mason Jr.., Chair of the

    Grammy Board Chief Calls Allegations of Nomination-Rigging ‘Just Not Right’

    Among the many allegations in ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan’s blockbuster legal complaint, the one that possibly cuts most to the heart of the institution — and is of most concern to artists and the public — is the allegation that the nominating process is “rigged.” The example in the complaint points to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad