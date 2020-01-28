×

Pilot in Kobe Bryant Crash Said He Was Trying to Get Above Clouds

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed on Sunday, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, radioed to the tower that he was trying to get above the clouds shortly before the crash, an NTSB official said Monday.

Jennifer Homendy, a board member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said that the agency would look at weather among many other factors in determining the cause of the flight. The Calabasas area was shrouded in heavy fog at the time the helicopter went down.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Homendy said the debris field extends 500-600 feet in rugged terrain. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that deputies on horseback and in ATVs were patrolling the area to keep out souvenir hunters.

The Sikorsky S-76B took off from John Wayne Airport shortly after 9 a.m., bound for Camarillo. Homendy said the pilot circled over Glendale for about 12 minutes until air traffic controllers allowed him to proceed under “special visual flight rules.” The helicopter traveled north toward the 118 freeway at an altitude of about 1400 feet, and then cut south toward the 101 freeway.

The pilot asked the tower for “flight following” — a procedure to track the flight and provide guidance. But the controller told the pilot, “you’re still too low for flight following,” according to air traffic control audio.

“Approximately four minutes later, the pilot advised they were climbing to avoid a cloud layer,” Homendy said. “When ATC asked what the pilot planned to do, there was no reply.”

According to radar, the helicopter climbed to 2300 feet and began a left descending turn, she said. The last radar contact was at 9:45 a.m. The crash site is on a hillside at about 1,085 feet above sea level.

Homendy said the helicopter does not have a “black box” to keep cockpit data or voice recordings. The pilot did have an iPad that was used for flight plans and weather briefings.

The NTSB is asking anyone who has photos of the weather in the area on Sunday morning to submit them to witness@ntsb.gov.

More Biz

  • Investigators work the scene of a

    Pilot in Kobe Bryant Crash Said He Was Trying to Get Above Clouds

    The pilot of the helicopter that crashed on Sunday, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, radioed to the tower that he was trying to get above the clouds shortly before the crash, an NTSB official said Monday. Jennifer Homendy, a board member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said that the agency would look at [...]

  • Kobe Bryant Dead

    Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed In Wake of Kobe Bryant's Death

    UPDATED: This post was updated with TNT’s plans to air a tribute to Bryant.  Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Clippers has been postponed indefinitely following the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday. In a statement, the NBA league office said, “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is [...]

  • Mimi Haleyi Weinstein trial

    Weinstein Attorney Goes on Offense Against 'Project Runway' Assistant

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney went on the attack on Monday afternoon, suggesting that a sex assault accuser had fabricated her claims because it was no longer “in vogue” to be friends with the producer. Miriam Haley testified earlier in the day Monday that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at his apartment in 2006. [...]

  • Kobe Bryant Dead

    Southern California Radio Stations Go Silent in Honor of Kobe Bryant

    Southern California radio stations are holding a moment of silence at noon to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday. The stations dedicated one minute and eight seconds of silence to Bryant. The eight extra seconds are a reference to his original jersey number. The Southern California Broadcasters Association gave specific instructions on [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for

    Weinstein Defense Makes Third Request for a Mistrial

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense team filed a formal request for a mistrial on Monday, arguing that numerous judicial errors have hopelessly prejudiced the jury. The motion was the third request for a mistrial since the proceedings got underway earlier this month. In the motion, defense lawyer Damon Cheronis argued that Annabella Sciorra had given hearsay testimony [...]

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner Status

    ICM Partners has promoted six agents to partner status. ICM’s partner class of 2020 features four women and two men drawn from disciplines across the agency: Courtny Catzel (Non-Scripted), Di Glazer (Theater), Shade Grant (Non-Scripted), Andrea Johnson (Concerts), Craig Shapiro (Talent) and Howie Tanenbaum (TV). The promotions bring the number of partners at ICM to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad