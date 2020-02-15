×

Barack Obama on Kobe Bryant’s Death: ‘Nothing Is More Heartbreaking’

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
United States President Barack Obama (L) talks with Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers while filling care packages during a NBA Cares service event at the Boys and Girls Club at THEARCUnited States President Barack Obama and Los Angeles Lakers, Washington DC, USA - 13 Dec 2010Bryant and all the members of the 2010 NBA Championship Lakers team volunteered on projects at the club before being honored by the president for their victory. .
CREDIT: Shutterstock

President Barack Obama spoke about the heartbreaking deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the seven other victims of the shocking helicopter crash last month.

“That loss is something that I know many are still grappling with — particularly, Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children. And those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ball games and rooting for our children and then seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them — nothing is more heartbreaking,” he said.

The former president attended the NBA All-Stars brunch held in Chicago as a part of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Journalist Wolf Blitzer posted a video of Obama’s speech on Instagram.

Obama offered “deepest condolences” from him and his wife, Michelle, to the families of the victims, the NBA and the Bryants. He also extended his sympathy to the family of David Stern, the former NBA commissioner who died on Jan. 1.

Like many people, Obama took to Twitter to express his shock at the tragedy last month.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lost Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day,” he wrote.

A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will take place on Feb. 24 at the Los Angeles Lakers’ Staples Center.

More Biz

  • United States President Barack Obama (L)

    Barack Obama on Kobe Bryant's Death: 'Nothing Is More Heartbreaking'

    President Barack Obama spoke about the heartbreaking deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the seven other victims of the shocking helicopter crash last month. “That loss is something that I know many are still grappling with — particularly, Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children. And those [...]

  • Kobe Bryant Dead

    How to Get Tickets to the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service

    The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that fans that wish to attend the public memorial of Kobe and Gianna Bryant can register for tickets online beginning Friday. The memorial will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine killed in a helicopter [...]

  • R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot

    R. Kelly Hit With New Charges Alleging Sexual Abuse Against a Minor

    R. Kelly has been hit with new federal charges in Chicago, alleging that he sexually abused a minor female for four years, beginning in 1997, according to the Chicago Tribune. The superseding indictment, which was made public Friday, alleged Kelly sexually abused a girl who was identified as “Minor 6.” Kelly is already in prison [...]

  • ViacomCBS

    Third Point Adds Stakes in ViacomCBS and Amazon

    Investor Dan Loeb has added small stakes in ViacomCBS and Amazon to the portfolio of his Third Point LLC investment firm during the final months of 2019. Third Point disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday its ownership of shares in the newly merged Redstone empire and the high-flying e-commerce behemoth. Loeb [...]

  • Plume of black smoke rising from

    Universal Music Denies Accusation That It Is Downplaying Damage in 2008 Archive Fire

    The day after Universal Music Group revealed that it is planning an IPO within three years, an attorney for four artists who have claimed to have lost recordings in a 2008 fire that destroyed thousands of assets in the company’s archives has accused UMG of “gamesmanship” and downplaying and refusing to reveal the extent of [...]

  • Eric Braeden celebrates his 40th Anniversary

    TV Iron Man Eric Braeden Marks 40 Years on 'Young and the Restless'

    If not for a tennis game with actor Dabney Coleman in the late 1970s, Eric Braeden might never have landed his signature role as conniving business mogul Victor Newman on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.” Braeden, 78, has become an Iron Man of daytime soaps who will mark his 40th anniversary on “Y&R” with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad