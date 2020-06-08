Former Paradigm Agent Kim Yau Joins Echo Lake Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Kim Yau has joined the literary department at Echo Lake Entertainment.

Yau was, until recently, a media rights agent at Paradigm Talent Agency, handling the sale of film and TV rights for intellectual property, including books, comics, graphic novels, articles, podcasts, blogs and life rights. She will continue to specialize in intellectual property at Echo Lake.

Yau’s recent deals include Jacob Tobia’s memoir “Sissy,” which is set up at Showtime with Legendary Television Studios; Jenny Lee’s novel “Anna K,” which is set up at HBO Max with eOne, SB Projects and Creative Engine Entertainment producing; and the life story of Lauren Simmons, the youngest and only the second African American woman to trade full-time at The New York Stock Exchange, which is set up at AGC Studios, with Kiersey Clemons attached to produce and star.

“With the explosion of content in the marketplace, the support, empowerment and inclusion of creators from a diversity of backgrounds and experiences is now more important than ever,” Yau said. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for such creators together with the Echo Lake team.”

Yau worked at the Cheng Caplan Company before Paradigm.

“We are so pleased to have Kim join our management team. The market for all types of IP couldn’t be stronger, and we know Kim will be a major asset in this area,” said Echo Lake Management head Mike Marcus.

Echo Lake Entertainment, founded by CEO Doug Mankoff in 1998, is a management, production and finance company based in Beverly Hills, Calif. Echo Lake’s management division — led by former MGM chief Mike Marcus — represents established and emerging actors, writers and directors from around the world.