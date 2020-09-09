Kevin Spacey Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault on 14-Year-Old Boys in 1980s

Two men sued actor Kevin Spacey on Wednesday, alleging that he committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years old in the 1980s.

One of the plaintiffs is Anthony Rapp, the actor who was the first to come forward with allegations against Spacey in October 2017.

Rapp alleges that Spacey invited him to a party at Spacey’s apartment in 1986. While there, Rapp alleges that Spacey grabbed his buttocks, led him onto a bed, and laid on top of him. Rapp states that he was able to flee to a bathroom, and later got out the apartment.

The second plaintiff is identified only as C.D. The complaint alleges that Spacey met C.D. in 1981, as a student in Spacey’s acting class. C.D. was 12 years old at the time.

According to the complaint, Spacey met C.D. again when the latter was 14, and Spacey invited the boy to his apartment. There, C.D. alleges that he performed anal sex on Spacey and oral sex.

The two engaged in sex acts on several other occasions, according to the suit. On their final encounter, according to the complaint, Spacey attempted to perform anal sex on the boy. The boy said “No” several times, and was ultimately able to free himself and flee the apartment, according to the suit.

The suit claims that both accusers have suffered psychological damage because of Spacey’s abuse.

When Rapp first accused Spacey three years ago, the actor said he did not remember the incident, but that if it occurred, it would have been the result of “inappropriate drunken behavior.” Spacey said he was “sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey has faced criminal and civil cases in Nantucket, Mass., and Los Angeles, though he has not been held liable in any proceedings thus far. The Nantucket case was dropped after the accuser invoked the Fifth Amendment right not to testify in pre-trial proceedings. The Los Angeles case — in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a massage therapist — was dismissed after the accuser died of natural causes.

Spacey has also faced multiple investigations in London.