Kevin Hart to Host Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon

Kevin Hart will join as the new host of Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Jerry Lewis Telethon. The two-hour special to raise awareness and charitable contributions will air on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The virtual fundraising event will feature comedy and musical performances, interactive games, as well as a look into the work of MDA and the comedian’s own Help From the Hart Charity, through profiles on families, research and care. The host will be joined by guests Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jillian Mercado and more.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring the work of Jerry Lewis and the Muscular Dystrophy Association forward. I’m honored to collaborate with MDA and my organization to educate and entertain the public about the need to support people with disabilities and disadvantages, because we are all in this together,” said Hart. “I can’t wait to have an incredible night for two critically important causes that are in urgent need of funding and hope.”

Additional events include seven weeks of live gaming and esports activities leading up to the telethon. MDA’s Let’s Play gaming platform will host the specials starting Sept. 12, taking place on Twitch every Saturday. It will end with the final marathon stream, MDA Let’s Play For A Cure, on Oct. 24. Each week’s event will feature gaming influencers and showcase game titles such as Fortnite, Fall Guys and Minecraft.

Funds raised from the event will go toward the MDA’s research on treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and 43 additional neuromuscular diseases. Donations will also support medial care teams at over 150 MDA care centers at medical institutions.