Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets Players to Test Positive for Coronavirus

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is among four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The identities of the other three players are unknown.

Durant revealed the news to reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant said Monday. “We’re going to get through this.”

The two-time NBA Finals MVP had experienced no symptoms before testing positive, reports Charania.

Durant and his Brooklyn Nets teammates were tested last week after returning from the Bay Area, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The team had just returned from San Francisco where they were scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday before the NBA suspended its season indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak.

