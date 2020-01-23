×

Keshet Studios Sets Pact With Entrepreneur Ori Allon to Expand Film Production (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sunita Mani and John Reynolds appear in Save Yourselves! by Alex Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Matt Clegg.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Keshet Studios, the producer behind the Sundance entry “Save Yourselves!,” has partnered with tech entrepreneur Ori Allon to jointly develop and finance movies for the global market.

Allon, founder and executive chairman of the digital real estate firm Compass, launched his White Lodge Productions banner in 2018 with the goal of creating high-end content that taps into the changing technological landscape of the media world.

“Technology continues to evolve and is changing how we consume information,” Allon said. “Together with Keshet, White Lodge Productions is looking to partner with writers who will enthusiastically embrace the modern and expanding media landscape to create smart and innovative content.”

Keshet Studios executives and Allon are on the ground in Park City this week shopping for content and scouting for talent.

“We are on the lookout at Sundance and throughout the year for compelling IP and energetic writers, directors and producers to collaborate with,” said Mandy Tagger Brockey and Adi Ezroni, Keshet’s co-heads of film. “This partnership with a true innovator like Dr. Allon is the perfect vehicle for us to nurture projects within the changing media landscape, with more opportunity to let the stories pave our path forward.”

Keshet Studios is the Los Angeles-based U.S. production arm of Israeli media heavyweight Keshet. Under the direction of president Peter Traugott, the company has been active in film production for the past two years. “Save Yourselves!” marks Keshet’s second consecutive contender in Sundance’s U.S. dramatic competition, following 2019’s “The Sound of Silence,” which was released by IFC and Sony Pictures Worldwide.

“Save Yourselves”,  from first-time feature writer-directors Eleanor Wilson and Alex Fischer, is billed as a “pre-apocalyptic comedy.” The pic stars John Early and Sunita Mani as a couple who heads off to upstate New York to disconnect from the wired world only to miss the news that the planet is under attack.

Endeavor Content is handling North American sales for “Save Yourselves!” London-based Film Constellation will also represent the film internationally.

More Biz

  • Annabella Sciorra

    Weinstein Lawyer Aims to Poke Holes in Annabella Sciorra's Account

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney sought to poke holes in Annabella Sciorra’s testimony on Thursday, highlighting her training as an actor in a bid to undermine her credibility. Attorney Donna Rotunno had previewed that line of argument in a CNN interview before the trial, which prompted the prosecution to accuse her of disparaging the witness. “In [...]

  • Sunita Mani and John Reynolds appear

    Keshet Studios Sets Pact With Entrepreneur Ori Allon to Expand Film Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    Keshet Studios, the producer behind the Sundance entry “Save Yourselves!,” has partnered with tech entrepreneur Ori Allon to jointly develop and finance movies for the global market. Allon, founder and executive chairman of the digital real estate firm Compass, launched his White Lodge Productions banner in 2018 with the goal of creating high-end content that [...]

  • Variety Promotes Lindsey Elfenbein to Managing

    Lindsey Elfenbein Promoted to Variety's Managing Director, Global Summits and Strategic Partnerships

    Variety has promoted Lindsey Elfenbein to managing director, global summits and strategic partnerships. Elfenbein joined the trade publication in 2014, where she has exponentially grown the conference business. Elfenbein is responsible for driving global revenue across Variety’s summit series. Her contributions have led to the creation of new ventures including the Silicon Valleywood Summit with [...]

  • Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com 22/01/2020 -

    NATPE 2020: TV Biz Looks Back and Forward as Streaming Wars Ensue

    MIAMI — The atmosphere at the annual NATPE conference this year was a bit of old school and a lot of new school. In keeping with NATPE’s remit as a content market, hopeful stars of new fall talk show prospects pressed the flesh in a flurry of meetings and receptions with station buyers. MGM TV’s [...]

  • Annabella Sciorra

    Annabella Sciorra Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Raped Her: 'My Body Shut Down'

    Annabella Sciorra said in court testimony Thursday that Harvey Weinstein raped her more than two decades ago. Called as a witness for Weinstein’s rape trial in New York, the actor — at times visibly very upset and crying — recalled the incident shortly after she appeared in Miramax’s “The Night We Never Met,” released in [...]

  • Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com 22/01/2020 -

    Tartikoff Honorees Call for Commitment to Diversity and Protection of Press Freedom

    MIAMI — Jeff Zucker didn’t mince words. “Nothing is as important than what I’m doing now,” the CNN Worldwide chief said of his long career in media as he was feted Wednesday night as one of five Brandon Tartikoff Award honorees. Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide and chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, sounded the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad