Keshet Studios Sets Pact With Entrepreneur Ori Allon to Expand Film Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet Studios, the producer behind the Sundance entry “Save Yourselves!,” has partnered with tech entrepreneur Ori Allon to jointly develop and finance movies for the global market.

Allon, founder and executive chairman of the digital real estate firm Compass, launched his White Lodge Productions banner in 2018 with the goal of creating high-end content that taps into the changing technological landscape of the media world.

“Technology continues to evolve and is changing how we consume information,” Allon said. “Together with Keshet, White Lodge Productions is looking to partner with writers who will enthusiastically embrace the modern and expanding media landscape to create smart and innovative content.”

Keshet Studios executives and Allon are on the ground in Park City this week shopping for content and scouting for talent.

“We are on the lookout at Sundance and throughout the year for compelling IP and energetic writers, directors and producers to collaborate with,” said Mandy Tagger Brockey and Adi Ezroni, Keshet’s co-heads of film. “This partnership with a true innovator like Dr. Allon is the perfect vehicle for us to nurture projects within the changing media landscape, with more opportunity to let the stories pave our path forward.”

Keshet Studios is the Los Angeles-based U.S. production arm of Israeli media heavyweight Keshet. Under the direction of president Peter Traugott, the company has been active in film production for the past two years. “Save Yourselves!” marks Keshet’s second consecutive contender in Sundance’s U.S. dramatic competition, following 2019’s “The Sound of Silence,” which was released by IFC and Sony Pictures Worldwide.

“Save Yourselves”, from first-time feature writer-directors Eleanor Wilson and Alex Fischer, is billed as a “pre-apocalyptic comedy.” The pic stars John Early and Sunita Mani as a couple who heads off to upstate New York to disconnect from the wired world only to miss the news that the planet is under attack.

Endeavor Content is handling North American sales for “Save Yourselves!” London-based Film Constellation will also represent the film internationally.