Kelly Preston: Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Jerry Maguire’ Actor

The showbiz world is in shock at the death of “Jerry Maguire,” “Mischief” and “Twins” actor Kelly Preston, who died on Sunday at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. As well as paying tribute to Preston, many in Hollywood shared their condolences with her husband John Travolta, and children Ella and Ben.

Actor Josh Gad (“Book of Mormon,” “Frozen”) tweeted: “I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss.”

“I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of the Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly,” tweeted actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost,” “The Good Doctor”).

Producer, actor and author Maria Shriver (“The Alzheimer’s Project”) posted: “Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength.”

“#RIP Kelly Preston. Prayers go out to John, her family and friends,” tweeted actor Adina Porter (“The 100”).

Spencer Breslin, who played Preston’s son in “The Cat in the Hat,” tweeted: “RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss.”

“Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family,” tweeted actor Chloe Bennett “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“I knew #KellyPreston in high school. She was supernaturally beautiful and kind. Last time we spoke we discussed my directing a remake of ’52-Pick Up’ in which she’d play the Ann-Margret role. It would’ve been special for us

@PunahouSchool alums. All my heart to John, Ella, and Ben,” tweeted filmmaker Rod Lurie (“The Outpost”).