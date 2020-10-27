Keith Raniere, NXIVM Cult Leader, Faces Life in Prison at Sentencing Today

Keith Raniere, the convicted leader of the sex cult NXIVM, is facing life in prison at his sentencing on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The sentencing is expected to last hours with statements from victims, who will testify against Raniere, who was convicted in June 2019 on the charges of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy and racketeering, after a six-week trial in federal court.

India Oxenberg was spotted arriving at the Brooklyn courthouse on Tuesday morning. The daughter of “Dynasty” actress Catherine Oxenberg, who says she was lured into the self-help organization when she was just 19 years old, is expected to make a statement.

“Battlestar Galactica’s” Nicki Clyne, who is married to “Smallville” actress Allison Mack — one of the leaders of the NXIVM cult — was at the courthouse to show support for Raniere, who still has a number of advocates who were present at the sentencing.

NXIVM has garnered mainstream attention, as Hollywood has catapulted the saga in both HBO’s nine-part docuseries, “The Vow,” and Starz’s true-crime miniseries, “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” which premiered earlier this month.

Raniere has been accused of creating a secret female-only society within NXIVM called DOS, where women were kept as slaves, assigned to have sex with him and were branded with his initials. The women were restricted to low-calorie diets, as low as 500 calories per day, and were forced to hand over nude photos of themselves as collateral to instill fear, in case they disobeyed orders.

Raniere’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is asking for 15 years in prison, while prosecutors are seeking life in prison.

Raniere is expected to make a statement in the courtroom. While he has remained largely silent since his arrest more than two years ago, Raniere will likely assert his innocence and will not seek forgiveness, in the moments ahead of his sentencing. Unapologetically, his attorneys have said that Raniere, who says NXIVM is a self-help organization, maintains his “complete innocence.”

On Friday, the judge rejected Raniere’s latest bid for a new trial, after Raniere accused the judge of corruption and demanded a new trial.

In the first interview since he was arrested, Raniere spoke to “Dateline” NBC News this past weekend from jail, saying, “Yes, I am innocent.” In the TV interview, he continued, “And although it is, this is a horrible tragedy with many, many people being hurt, I think the main thrust of this has been the oppression, but really a different issue, which is hard for me to express. There is a horrible injustice here. And whether you think I’m the devil or not, the justice process has to be examined.”

Clare Bronfman, heir to the Seagrams liquor fortune and the primary financier of NXIVM, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison earlier this month for conspiracy to conceal and harbor aliens for financial gain, and fraudulent use of personal identification information. Bronfman, who was the first defendant sentenced in connection to the cult’s human-trafficking and sexual abuse case, was arrested in 2019, after pleading guilty to identity theft and immigration fraud.

Mack, who pleaded guilty to racketeering last year, has yet to be sentenced.

This story will be updated throughout Raniere’s sentencing, so continue to check back for updates.