Kathy Griffin Gets Backlash for Tweet About Giving Trump Syringe Filled With Air

Comedian Kathy Griffin has once again stirred up controversy with a tweet about President Trump.

Griffin’s name became trending on Twitter on Tuesday night after she tweeted about stabbing the president with a syringe full of air.

Her post was in response to a tweet from CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who wrote “Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?'”

Griffin commented on Acosta’s tweet, saying “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F— TRUMP.”

Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020

Griffin was referring to an air embolism, which is caused by air bubbles entering the body’s circulatory system. The injection can block blood vessels and prove fatal, and it’s similar to when deep-sea divers get the bends.

The comedian’s tweet had nearly 2,000 comments on it by Tuesday night. Several users pointed out how she was threatening the life of the president and that the Secret Service should get involved.

Later, Griffin posted another message with a screenshot of Trump’s tweet about how Twitter labeled one of his posts about mail-in ballots as misleading for the first time.

“I feel pretty goddamn superior now knowing that I know a hell of a lot more about the first amendment than this mushroom,” she wrote.

I feel pretty goddamn superior now knowing I know a hell of a lot more about the #firstamendment than the, than this mushroom… pic.twitter.com/ZH1g2eKqQw — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020

In 2017, Griffin made headlines for posting a gory photo that looked like Trump’s decapitated head. She said that the controversy caused the Secret Service and Department of Justice to investigate her, and she was added to the No Fly List of suspected terrorists.