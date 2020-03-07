Justin Bieber Quietly Downsizes Stadium Tour Dates After Weak Ticket Sales

While the music world’s attention was focused on South by Southwest’s cancellation due to concerns over coronavirus on Friday, eight dates on Justin Bieber’s 45-date stadium tour in support of his new album “Changes” were quietly scaled down to arena appearances.

There was no official announcement from Bieber’s social media accounts, although eight arenas posted notices on Twitter telling fans that the show has been moved to their venue from a nearby stadium due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The changes have been reflected in the tour dates section of Bieber’s website.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena. If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber | #TheChangesTour pic.twitter.com/UAk9uywzsD — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) March 6, 2020

The ambitious tour, which was announced on Christmas Eve and follows Bieber’s first album in nearly five years and his first tour in nearly three, has suffered slow ticket sales, a situation that seems unlikely to improve, at least at the end of a week that has seen two major music festivals cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus.

But although Bieber essentially relaunched his career with the “Purpose” album and tour in 2015, and continued by performing on a remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” that became one of the biggest hits in history, his “Changes” album has not made a similar impact, commercially or critically.

The affected dates and their new venues are listed below:

June 5 Glendale, AZ. Gila River Arena

June 27 Houston Toyota Center (formerly July 2)

June 28 Dallas American Airlines Center (formerly June 27)

July 11 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 8 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Aug. 14 Indianapolis Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 Washington, DC Capitol One Arena

Aug. 30 Detroit Little Caesars Arena (formerly Aug. 29)