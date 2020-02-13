×

Yellowcard’s Copyright-Infringement Lawsuit Against Juice Wrld Delayed by Judge

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Juice WRLD - Jarad HigginsWireless Festival, Finsbury Park, London, UK - 06 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Yellowcard’s lawsuit against Juice Wrld, which alleges that the rapper’s song “Lucid Dreams” infringed on its 2006 song “Holly Wood Died,” has been stayed by United States District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall.

According to Pitchfork, which cited legal documents, Marshall ordered a stay until a representative for Juice Wrld’s estate could be appointed.

Yellowcard filed a $15 million lawsuit in October against the rapper, co-writer Taz Taylor, producer Nick Mira and their publishers. However, Juice Wrld died on Dec. 8, at the age of just 21. Last month, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of his cause of death to be an accidental overdose, determining that he “died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.”

The day after his death, Yellowcard extended the deadline for defendants to respond to the lawsuits from that day, Dec. 9, until Feb. 4. Marshall has set a deadline of April 13 for a status update on the probate proceedings, according to the documents.

Parties named in the suit also include publisher BMG Rights Management, the Grade A Productions record label, Interscope Records and others.

Cited in the lawsuit is an interview where Juice Wrld (who was born Jarad Higgins) talks about the influence of Fall Out Boy’s 2005 album “From Under the Cork Tree,” which was produced by Neal Avron, who also produced “Holly Wood Died.”

“Lucid Dreams” samples Sting’s “Shape of My Heart,” which is credited, but the lawsuit claims that “Holly Wood Died” is used in a similar manner and the rapper chose “to willfully infringe the original work.”

“This was not a lawsuit the guys wanted to file,” said Richard Busch, an attorney for Yellowcard, who saw a huge copyright-infringement victory in 2015 when he represented the Marvin Gaye estate in the “Blurred Lines” case. “They put all of the parties on notice to try to resolve it. That notice was pretty much ignored leaving them with no real choice. As alleged in the complaint, this is not just a generic emo rap song, but is a blatant copy of significant original compositional elements of ‘Holly Wood Died’ in several respects. Beyond that, everything we have to say is in the complaint.”

Originally released on SoundCloud in June of 2017, “Lucid Dreams” was officially released nearly a year later on Juice World’s debut album “Goodbye & Good Riddance.”

More Music

  • Juice WRLD - Jarad HigginsWireless Festival,

    Yellowcard’s Copyright-Infringement Lawsuit Against Juice Wrld Delayed by Judge

    Yellowcard’s lawsuit against Juice Wrld, which alleges that the rapper’s song “Lucid Dreams” infringed on its 2006 song “Holly Wood Died,” has been stayed by United States District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall. According to Pitchfork, which cited legal documents, Marshall ordered a stay until a representative for Juice Wrld’s estate could be appointed. Yellowcard filed [...]

  • The Weeknd Drops Teaser for New

    The Weeknd Drops Teaser for New Album, ‘After Hours’ (Watch)

    The Weeknd on Thursday dropped a teaser for his next album, “After Hours,” which is “coming soon” via XO / Republic Records, according to the announcement. He had loosely titled the album “Chapter Six” in a social-media post from 2018, although that was apparently a placeholder title. The album was led by two singles, “Heartless,” [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Universal Music Group Planning IPO Within Next Three Years

    Buried in Vivendi’s earnings report released today is the blockbuster news that its subsidiary Universal Music Group is planning an IPO within the next three years. Vivendi recently sold 10% of UMG to a consortium led by Tencent Holdings for $3.3  billion, a sum that values the company at a whopping $33 billion. “Vivendi is [...]

  • Omarion

    Omarion, Zeus Network Team to Release 'The Millennium Tour Live Concert Featuring B2K'

    Zeus has announced a partnership with singer-songwriter Omarion to release “The Millennium Tour Live Concert featuring B2K,” as well as other original and existing content for the network. Omarion, an actor and multi-platinum selling artist, was a key figure in the popularity of boy bands in the early 2000s as lead singer of the group [...]

  • Members of South Korean music band

    Korean Entertainment Feels the Pain of Coronavirus

    Fear of the spread of coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the South Korean entertainment industry, where many scheduled concerts and events have been canceled. The K-pop sector has been especially hurt. Leading music talent management agency, JYP Entertainment postponed boy band GOT7’s concert at Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium that had been scheduled for Feb. [...]

  • Bernie Sanders on stage at the

    L.A. Musicians' Union Local Endorses Bernie Sanders

    Boldly declaring itself “the first musicians union in the country to take a position in the 2020 Democratic primary,” the 7,000-member American Federation of Musicians Local 47 announced Wednesday that it has has endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, a little less than three weeks out from the California primary. In making the announcement, the union [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad