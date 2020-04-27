Judge Dismisses WGA Claims That Packaging Fees Are ‘Kickbacks’

A federal judge on Monday dismissed most of the Writers Guild of America’s lawsuit against the major talent agencies, including claims that packaging fees amount to illegal kickbacks.

U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte dismissed eight of the 14 claims brought by the WGA in its countersuit in October. The countersuit is part of a broader battle between the guild and the major agencies over the practice of packaging.

The agencies — WME, CAA and UTA — originally filed an antitrust suit against the union last summer. The agencies claimed that the union had instigated an illegal group boycott by directing members to fire their agents when the agencies refused to stop taking packaging fees.

The union alleges that packaging fees — standard practice in the industry for decades — pose a conflict of interest, as agents are incentivized to suppress their clients’ wages.

The guild has been defending the agencies’ antitrust suit, and filed its own countersuit last fall. In the countersuit, the guild leveled its own antitrust allegations, accusing the agencies of conspiring together through the auspices of their trade group and refusing to bargain individually.

The countersuit also alleged that agencies had set an industry standard packaging fee schedule, which amounted to illegal price-fixing. Further, the guild contended that the agencies’ acceptance of packaging fees amounted to an illegal kickback under racketeering law.

Birotte dismissed the racketeering allegations, finding that the law was aimed at corrupt union officials and was not meant to apply to talent agents.

He also dismissed a claim of price-fixing, finding that the WGA did not have standing to bring the claim because, as a union, it does not buy talent representation services.

The judge also held that the agencies had not violated antitrust law by working through their trade group.



More to come…