×

Judge Doubts WGA Claim That Packaging Fees Are Kickbacks

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA Placeholder
CREDIT: sonia pulido for Variety

A federal judge seemed skeptical on Friday of the Writers Guild of America’s claim that packaging fees amount to a criminal kickback to agents.

Judge Andre Birotte heard more than two hours of arguments from attorneys for the guild and three agencies: WME, UTA and CAA. He said he would issue a ruling at a later date on the agencies’ motion to dismiss the guild’s countersuit.

Birotte seemed inclined to dismiss part of the complaint, though not all of it. Birotte was especially dubious of the WGA’s argument that the agencies have engaged in a 40-year racketeering conspiracy by accepting fees from studios for packaging talent — which the guild claims amount to bribes or kickbacks under federal anti-corruption laws.

“It was going on for 40 years and no one said anything?” Birotte asked.

The WGA has also accused the agencies of engaging in a price-fixing conspiracy by suppressing writers’ wages, and of an illegal group boycott, by agreeing to deal with the guild only through its trade association. The suit also alleged a breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and unfair competition.

Birotte seemed dubious that the agencies had committed an antitrust violation by relying on the Association of Talent Agents to deal with the union.

“If anything, it seems like people just didn’t want to negotiate,” he said.

The agencies asked the judge to dismiss all the claims, arguing among other things that the WGA does not have standing to allege a price-fixing conspiracy.

Birotte seemed inclined not to dismiss the claims under state law, suggesting it would be more efficient to handle the entire case at once rather than send those claims back to state court. He also pressed the agencies’ lawyers on whether the writers had a right to know the terms of the guild’s packaging deals with studios, and asked if WGA had a point that packaging fees could suppress wages.

“Isn’t it foreseeable that these packages would reduce the producers’ overall profit, and that would reduce compensation to writers?” Birotte asked.

Earlier this month, Birotte denied the WGA’s motion to dismiss the agencies’ antitrust suit against the guild, finding the agencies had made a plausible case that the guild had abused its power in the packaging fight.

In April 2019, the WGA directed its members to fire their agents, after the agencies refused to accept a new code of conduct that prohibits packaging fees. Since then, many smaller agencies have signed onto the code — but the major talent agencies have held out.

The agencies and the WGA anticipate a trial in March 2021.

More Biz

  • Annabella Sciorra

    Friend Tells of Annabella Sciorra's Mid-1990s Struggles at Harvey Weinstein Trial

    A longtime friend of Annabella Sciorra testified Friday in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial that the actor turned to cutting herself and exhibited other troubling behavior in the mid-1990s after she was allegedly raped by the disgraced film mogul. The defense questioning of model Kara Young got heated as Judge James Burke sustained repeated objections to [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Judge Doubts WGA Claim That Packaging Fees Are Kickbacks

    A federal judge seemed skeptical on Friday of the Writers Guild of America’s claim that packaging fees amount to a criminal kickback to agents. Judge Andre Birotte heard more than two hours of arguments from attorneys for the guild and three agencies: WME, UTA and CAA. He said he would issue a ruling at a [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Why Aerosmith Is Still Gold for Synchs

    Aerosmith’s star-studded tribute concert as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year honorees on Friday night (January 24) will cement another important milestone in the historic Boston-founded band’s contributions to the American rock canon. But over the past decade, some of the band’s best-known music has remained part of the cultural conversation through some of [...]

  • Sirius Logo

    Radio Hall of Famer Kid Kelly Leaves SiriusXM After Two Decades

    In a surprise move, veteran programmer, on-air personality and Radio Hall of Famer Kid Kelly has left SiriusXM after nearly 20 years with the radio giant, a rep for the company has confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by RAMP. He most recently served as SiriusXM’s VP of Pop Music Programming. “After a [...]

  • Shanghai Disneyland

    Shanghai Disneyland Closes in Response to China Virus Outbreak

    Shanghai Disneyland will close its doors Saturday as a reaction to the spread of a form of coronavirus that has now killed 26 people in mainland China. The resort complex, which normally operates 365 days per year and welcomes more than 10 million visitors annually, announced Friday afternoon local time that it will shutter the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad