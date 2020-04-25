Former HFPA President Jorge Camara Dies

Jorge Camara, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, died on Friday, the HFPA confirmed.

“It is with great regret that I have to let you know of the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Jorge Camara,” said the HFPA in a statement. “Jorge passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon after struggling with health issues for the past few years. As a past president of the HFPA, he was instrumental in the success of our association. Many of you have worked closely with him, and we know you will join in our sorrow.”

Camara served as the HFPA’s president for a total of six years, most recently in a span from 2007-2009. He most recently served as chairman of the board, and spent more than 20 years as an officer or board member. He first joined the organization in 1968.

Camara was a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. He was also a film critics for several English and Spanish publications, including La Opinion.

He worked on several Spanish productions for Telemundo, including “Estrenos y Estrellas,” “Al Rojo Vivo” and “Hollywood Hoy,” and international broadcasts for “HBO Ole,” “Cine Canal” and “Desde Hollywood” in Latin America.