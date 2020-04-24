John Stankey Promoted to CEO of AT&T

John Stankey has been promoted to CEO of AT&T, succeeding Randall Stephenson in the role as of July 1.

Stankey is a 35-year AT&T executive who was named chief operating officer in September. Stankey’s promotion was announced Friday morning as part of AT&T’s annual shareholders meeting in Dallas.

Stephenson said he would remain in the executive chairman role through January 2021. AT&T had already committed to separating the roles of chairman and CEO after the end of Stephenson’s tenure.

Noting Stankey’s long run with the company — most recently leading the integration of Time Warner assets following AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition in 2018 — Stephenson called Stankey “uniquely positioned” to lead the telecommunications giant.

“Leadership succession is one of the Board’s most important responsibilities,” AT&T board member Beth Mooney said in a statement. “After an extensive evaluation, it was clear that John Stankey was the right person to lead AT&T into the future.”

In a video message to AT&T’s 248,000 employees worldwide, Stankey said: “You have inspired and supported me for nearly 35 years, and I couldn’t be more excited about tackling the challenges with you at one of the most dynamic and exciting times in our company’s history.”

