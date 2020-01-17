John Ross Promoted to Vice President, Features and Events, at Variety

Variety’s three-time Emmy Award-winning producer and managing director of features and events John Ross has been upped to VP, features and events. Ross, who exec produces Variety’s Actors on Actors series, has been instrumental to the development of Variety’s features business, including the Young Hollywood issue, the Pride issue, Showman of the Year, the Billion Dollar series, and the bi-annual award season calendar across Emmys and Oscars.

Additionally, he leads the production of Variety’s Live Media business, which produces 70+ events annually throughout the world. He oversees such successful Variety franchises as Power of Women; interview studios at Sundance, Toronto and Cannes Lions; the Variety Screening Series; Hitmakers; and thought leadership summits and breakfasts throughout the year.

“Working at Variety has given me the opportunity to collaborate with one of the best teams in the industry. I look forward to continued expansion of our slate in the coming years,” said Ross.

“John Ross is one of our most creative executives,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s group publisher and chief revenue officer. “His ability to develop fresh concepts and ways to engage our advertising partners with our brand has been a significant contribution to Variety’s growth.”

“John Ross is one of the hardest working individuals I have ever known,” said Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “He is incredibly tenacious, creative and resourceful. I love working with him.”

Ross is entering his 10th year with the iconic media brand, beginning his career at United Talent Agency. He is based in Los Angeles and will continue to report to chief marketing officer Dea Lawrence.