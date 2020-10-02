Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus

Joe and Jill Biden have tested negative for coronavirus, he has revealed on Twitter.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

The former Vice President was checked for the virus after potentially being exposed during Tuesday’s presidential debate. President Donald Trump announced Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. The two are quarantining in the White House.

In his announcement, Trump said “We will get through this TOGETHER!” Sean P. Conley, the President’s physician, said that the Trumps “are both well at this time.”

On Friday, Biden tweeted that he wished Trump “a swift recovery.”

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the virus. President Trump was likely exposed after Hope Hicks, a top communications aide, came down with symptoms of COVID-19. Both President Trump and Biden are in their seventies, a demographic that puts them at a higher risk of COVID-19 complications. President Trump is also clinically obese, which could complicate his recovery. Trump has downplayed the risk of the coronavirus, pushed for schools and businesses to reopen and suggested that the country is turning a corner in its battle against the disease. In pre-recorded remarks at the Al Smith Dinner on Thursday, President Trump said, “”I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country.”

More than 200,000 Americans have died of coronavirus and more than 7 million have been infected. Polls have showed Biden with a consistent national lead over the President, but a tighter race in key battleground states that could determine the electoral college winner.