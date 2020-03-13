×

Jay-Z Pushes Back at Critics of NFL Deal on New Jay Electronica Song ‘Flux Capacitor’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jay Z at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement at Roc Nation on August 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Many were stunned last summer when Jay-Z unexpectedly announced that his Roc Nation company had struck an entertainment and social-awareness campaign with the NFL. After all, the rapper-mogul had harshly criticized the NFL over its treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose controversial symbolic kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality in the U.S. has essentially seen him drummed out of the league.

Jay was defensive about the partnership at a press conference with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last August. When asked about Kaepernick, he said they’d spoken but declined to reveal details, instead deflecting, “I think that we forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice so in that case this is a success — this is the next thing. There’s two parts of protest: the protest, and then there’s a company or individual saying ‘I hear you, what do we do next?’ For me it’s about actionable items, what are we gonna do about it? We get stuck on Colin not having a job, you know what I’m saying? And this is more than that.

“I support any protest that’s effective,” he continued. “I’m into action, I’m into real work — I’m not into how it looks from the outside. If protesting on the field is the most effective way, then protest on the field. But if you have a vehicle that can inspire change and speak to the masses at the same time, it’s hard to steal the narrative away.”

Jay addressed criticism more directly on “Flux Capacitor,” a song on Jay Electronica’s album released today on which the Roc Nation founder makes a guest appearance. On it, he raps:

“Why would I sell out? I’m already rich, don’t make no sense/
Got more money than Goodell, a whole NFL bench/
Did it one-handed like Odell, handcuffed to a jail/
I would’ve stayed on the sideline if they could’ve tackled that sh— themselves.”

He basically concludes that verse with a mild threat that, amusingly, incorporates Kanye West.

“You backstabbers gon’ turn me back to the old Jay/
He’s not who you wanna see, he’s not as sweet as the old Ye.”

If Jay’s verses seem to be coming curiously late after the controversy, well, Jay Electronica’s most recent release before the album that dropped today was a 2007 mixtape; he signed with Roc Nation in 2010.

No matter one’s opinion of the NFL-Roc Nation deal, it unquestionably removed a lot of the pressure from the NFL and made for a halftime show starring Jennifer Lopez and Roc Nation client Shakira that was widely praised, particularly compared with the lackluster show of the previous year, when Kaepernick-fueled criticism of the league was at its peak.

More Music

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST

    Jay-Z Pushes Back at Critics of NFL Deal on New Jay Electronica Song ‘Flux Capacitor’ (Listen)

    Many were stunned last summer when Jay-Z unexpectedly announced that his Roc Nation company had struck an entertainment and social-awareness campaign with the NFL. After all, the rapper-mogul had harshly criticized the NFL over its treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose controversial symbolic kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial [...]

  • Apple Music

    Apple Music Signs New Licensing Deals With Majors (Report)

    Apple Music has inked new, multi-year licenses with the three major music companies — Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group — in recent months, according to the Financial Times, although the deals do not extend to the company’s planned bundles with Apple TV or Apple Arcade. Apple has been working to create [...]

  • Tricky Stewart Signs Publishing Deal With

    ‘Umbrella’ Cowriter Tricky Stewart Signs Publishing Deal With Spirit Music

    Spirit Music Group has signed a publishing deal with Grammy-winning producer- songwriter and music publisher Christopher “Tricky” Stewart. The deal covers his future works, as Stewart sold his catalog to Hipgnosis Songs in 2018. In a career spanning over 30 years, Stewart’s hits, many written with The-Dream, include Rihanna’s Grammy-winning “Umbrella” and Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning “Single Ladies (Put a Ring [...]

  • ‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App

    ‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App Launches

    Today, Amazon Music is launching “Amazon Music for Artists”: a mobile app for artists and their teams to better understand their business on the platform. At launch, Amazon Music for Artists will be available on both iOS and Android, offering streaming performance and insights into an artist’s audience on the platform, which is estimated to [...]

  • Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Stock Market Rebounds, Late-Night Hosts Play to Empty Seats

    U.S. equities markets were poised for a rebound on Friday after Thursday’s coronavirus pandemic-fueled bloodbath marked the worst declines in indices across the board since the Black Monday meltdown in October 1987. Dow futures were up more than 1,000 points in the pre-market session. The wild swings of the Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ markets [...]

  • Frank Dukes House Los Angeles

    Darren Criss Sells Los Feliz Bungalow to Frank Dukes

    Earlier this year, recently-married “Glee” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: An American Crime Story” star Darren Criss put his Los Angeles starter home up for sale. Lucky for him, buyers went hog-wild over the supremely located midcentury bungalow, which is tucked away in the coveted Los Feliz neighborhood of town on L.A.’s Eastside. The [...]

  • 311

    311 Sees Spike in Radio Plays on March 11 of 30th Anniversary Year

    The band 311 celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2020, but the band’s formation is an annual celebration even on non-milestone years. This March 11 — 3/11 — was no different, with the band seeing a 23% uptick in radio play (compared to the previous week) in the alternative and active rock formats, according to Mediabase. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad