Jason Kilar to Keynote Variety Dealmakers Elite Event

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar will keynote Variety’s Dealmakers Elite virtual event on Thursday, December 10. The invite-only business discussion will be moderated by Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller.

Since taking the helm of WarnerMedia just seven months ago, Kilar has begun the process of transforming a 97-year-old legacy entertainment company into a present-day enterprise with a focus on streaming and an eye toward “inventing the future.”

Kilar recently sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community with ground-shaking news that Warner Bros. would be releasing all of the films on its 2021 slate on HBO Max the same day they debut in theaters in response to a pandemic-induced slowdown of moviegoing.

“Jason has been moving at the speed of light as a reaction to the rapidly shifting media landscape and changing consumer habits,” says Eller. “He’s nothing if not bold in making moves that clearly rock the boat.”

Dealmakers Elite fetes the powerbrokers and kingmakers of the entertainment industry and coincides with Variety’s annual Dealmakers Impact Report, focusing on key players driving the most significant deals in the business. Invited guests include the behind-the-scenes power players profiled in Variety’s annual Dealmakers Impact Report as well as other attorneys, financiers and producers in the business.

Kilar joins a list of previous high-profile keynote speakers at Variety’s exclusive event that include Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company and Chairman of the Board of Directors; The Chernin Group CEO Peter Chernin; Peter Rice, Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content and former president of 21 Century Fox; and Netflix co-CEO and chief product officer Ted Sarandos.

The 2020 Dealmakers Elite report may be viewed here.