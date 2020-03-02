×

James Franco Says His Ex-Students Jumped on #MeToo ‘Bandwagon’

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Franco
CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

James Franco has asked a court to throw out a class-action suit brought by his former students, saying they are exploiting the #MeToo movement and have “ensnared an innocent man.”

Franco’s attorneys filed a demurrer on Friday, charging that the lawsuit was salacious and false, and that it was filed “with the obvious goal of grabbing as much publicity as possible for attention-hungry plaintiffs.”

Two former students, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, filed the suit in October, alleging that Franco’s acting school, Studio 4, was little more than an opportunity for him and his friends to exploit young women. They alleged that female students were objectified, and that those who were willing to disrobe were afforded special treatment.

Franco taught a “master class” on sex scenes. The suit alleged that in auditions, students were pressured to engage in sexual activity that went beyond the industry norm.

Tither-Kaplan first came forward in January 2018, in a story in the Los Angeles Times, at the height of the #MeToo movement that followed the revelations about Harvey Weinstein.

In the demurrer, Franco’s attorneys allege that Tither-Kaplan decided “to jump on the bandwagon and insert herself into the media’s insatiable appetite to ruin the next celebrity.”

The demurrer describes Franco as “an ardent believer in the righteousness of the #MeToo and Times Up movements.” It argues that the movements have brought down many “reprehensible individuals,” but that in this case, “they have also ensnared an innocent man.”

“Franco is doing what is best for him: forcefully denying the scurrilous and false accusations but supporting his accusers’ right to their day in court,” his attorneys wrote. “In the end, Franco is confident that he will be vindicated.”

The demurrer also argues that Tither-Kaplan’s allegations are barred by the statute of limitations, and quotes from several of her tweets in which she praised the school, calling it “an amazing experience.”

More Biz

  • James Franco

    James Franco Says His Ex-Students Jumped on #MeToo 'Bandwagon'

    James Franco has asked a court to throw out a class-action suit brought by his former students, saying they are exploiting the #MeToo movement and have “ensnared an innocent man.” Franco’s attorneys filed a demurrer on Friday, charging that the lawsuit was salacious and false, and that it was filed “with the obvious goal of [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Deborah Dugan Fired by Recording Academy

    Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave from her post as chairman/CEO of the Recording Academy in January after accusations of “misconduct” toward a female employee sources say was her former assistant, has been terminated, the organization announced today in a letter to members. The move is not a surprise, as Dugan, who was [...]

  • Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono,

    Los Angeles Clippers Owner Nearing Deal to Purchase the Forum

    Steve Ballmer, owner of the National Basketball Association’s Los Angeles Clippers, is “in advanced negotiations” to purchase The Forum in Inglewood, California, from the Madison Square Garden Company, according to reports in ESPN and the Los Angeles Times. While the deal would advance the franchise’s efforts to build a new home arena in the area, it [...]

  • Portrait of Dana McClintock, Executive Vice

    CBS Corporate Communications Chief Dana McClintock to Exit in June

    CBS corporate communications chief Dana McClintock will exit his post at the end of June after a 27-year run at the Eye. McClintock, executive VP and chief communications officer for CBS, is highly respected in the TV industry as a PR pro, a straight shooter and proud Bostonian. He has had an eventful last few [...]

  • Jack Welch Former Chairman and CEO

    Jack Welch, CEO Who Led Former NBCUniversal Owner General Electric, Dies at 84

    Jack Welch, the hard-charging former CEO of General Electric who bought NBC owner RCA in the 1980s, has died. He was 84. Welch’s death was reported Monday by CNBC, where Welch made appearances after his retirement in 2001. During his 20 years as chief executive, Welch turned GE into the one of the world’s largest [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President

    Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Democratic Primary

    Joe Biden has won the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, marking the former Vice President’s first-ever state primary win despite two previous runs for the White House. CNN reported that Biden commanded an easy win with about 49% of the vote. Current Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) came in a distant second with about 20% [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad