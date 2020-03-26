Montreux Jazz Festival Posts Dozens of Free Concerts Online: James Brown, Johnny Cash, Raconteurs

The Montreux Jazz Festival today announced the exclusive digital release of more than 50 legendary concerts from its 54-year history, including James Brown, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Run-DMC, the Raconteurs, Alanis Morissette, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Korn, The Raconteurs and many more. The performances are available to stream in full free of charge (for the first month) via Stingray Qello.

View the concerts here.

The release of the rare performances, is spearheaded by Montreux Media Ventures, the media company and subsidiary of Montreux Jazz Festival, which launched in December 2019.

Mathieu Jaton, CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival, said, “We are excited to bring the magic of Montreux Jazz Festival into people’s homes, making that unique atmosphere and those unrivalled moments available on-demand. We hope that, during these difficult times, fans can enjoy these concerts as a reminder of the sense of community the festival fostered for over 50 years.”

The festival team has planned to unveil this year’s lineup today, but “given the exceptional circumstances all are currently facing, this announcement is postponed, and a new date will be communicated as soon as possible,” it said in the announcement. The festival is scheduled for July 3-18.

“Concerned by the seriousness of the situation and mindful of its evolution, the Festival management is closely assessing developments in conjunction with both the authorities and those involved in the organisation of the event. To date, the holding of the Festival, from 3 to 18 July 2020, is not compromised. The Festival team is therefore continuing its work, in hope and humility, to enable this year’s Festival to happen under the best possible conditions.”